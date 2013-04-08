LongDistanceMovingCompanies.co Offers Free No Obligation Quotes on Long Distance Moves

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/08/2013 -- Moving to a new city can be a difficult process. Making new friends, adjusting to a new job, and finding things to do are just a few of the challenges that people encounter. But one of the biggest challenges is moving all of the contents of a home from one city to another – especially if the city is far away.



That’s one problem that LongDistanceMovingCompanies.co has gained a reputation for solving. LongDistanceMovingCompanies.co connects visitors with free no obligation quotes on long distance moving services. In fact, the website promises to be the “best place on Earth” to find long distance moving companies.



In order to live up to that promise, LongDistanceMovingCompanies.co offers detailed information about every step of the long distance moving process. Helpful how-to articles are found throughout the website, including:



- How to move large & specialty items

- Movers’ insurance guide

- How to avoid moving scams

- How to save money on a move



All of these articles are designed to educate visitors on the long distance moving process. Since some people might move long distances only once or twice in their life, it’s a process that few people are familiar with. And as a LongDistanceMovingCompanies.co spokesperson explains, the website’s goal is to be the first place people visit when seeking any advice or information bout long distance moving:



“We’ve designed the Long Distance Moving Companies website to be a complete long distance moving resource. After learning all about the long distance moving process with our helpful articles, we encourage visitors to sign up for a quote through our no obligation form. The form only requires visitors to enter their ship date, origin, destination, and number of bedrooms in the home. After submitting that form, our helpful customer service representatives will find a quote from a long distance moving company that meets the needs of the client.”



The Long Distance Moving Companies website explains that customer service representatives are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week in order to provide the highest level of convenience for customers. The quote generation form only allows applicants to select U.S. origins and destinations point, although international long distance shipping is available by calling the toll free number listed on the site.



