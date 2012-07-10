LongDistanceMovingCompanies.co Takes the Stress out of Moving

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/10/2012 -- Despite the concern over housing prices approximately 40 million Americans change residences every year. Of those 40 million people moving almost 7.8 million of them will be moving what they would consider long distance, whether this be interstate movers or international relocations. With these moves comes the necessity for packing up the entirety of a family’s belongings and getting it to their new location. Oftentimes this results in lost or broken items if things aren’t packaged and shipped properly.



Although homeowners typically pack and ship their belongings to their new house, precious cargo like family heirlooms might be better off with a professional shipping company.



LongDistanceMovingCompanies.co provides domestic and international shipping options for people moving across or out of the country.



LongDistanceMovingCompanies.co offers a comprehensive guide to their shipping services as well as things to consider when comparing shipping companies. Services they provide that are worth noting include employee training on proper loading and unloading of vehicles, pre-shipping inspection of all items to be shipped and a comprehensive insurance policy for transporting personal belongings.



The company also provides an index of resources for consumers doing research about their upcoming move, including how to protect a consumer’s move from possible fraud and things to check for before moving. A spokesperson explained:



“Providing these resources for free is a way for our company to be transparent, open, and honest and allow the consumer to see what it really means to have a shipping company with integrity.”



A spokesperson explained they wanted to relieve the stress of moving:



“We understand how difficult moving can be and our objective is to reduce this stress for our customers by providing a quick, safe, reliable and convenient moving experience for our customers”



In addition to their domestic shipping options LongDistanceMovingCompanies.co offers international shipping services and the ability to ship vehicles across country.



For consumers comparing shipping companies LongDistanceMovingCompanies.co provides a no obligation, free quick quote tool. They also provide a toll-free number to call for questions that can’t be answered from their website. The site also features a plethora of testimonials from previous customers.



About LongDistanceMovingCompanies.co

LongDistanceMovingCompanies.co is a moving company providing both domestic and international shipping options for family belongings and vehicles. They offer 24 hour 7 day a week customer service representatives to assist consumers with questions about their move or the company’s services. Find out more about LongDistanceMovingCompanies.co by visiting their website at http://www.longdistancemovingcompanies.co/