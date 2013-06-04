Longevity Brings the Best MIG TIG STICK Welders for Customers

Hayward, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2013 -- Longevity Global Inc. a leader in manufacturing welders, now brings some of the best welding options for customers. This company provides most innovative welding and cutting machines. They offer latest technology in their products. In fact, they provide some of the most powerful arc welders like TIG, MIG and Stick.



The company’s arc welder for sale like AC TIG welder offers the most precise and advanced quality of weld. They allow users to reduce weld size by controlling the heat applied. Also, they are both AC and DC compatible, so can even weld exotic metal like aluminum. This arc welder provides much functionality like it can be used for light, heavy and aerospace manufacturing, for precise fabrication, in ship building and repair and for process piping.



Apart from welders and welding equipment, this company also showcases the best available generators. While explaining their diesel and gas generators, a representative at company stated, “We pride ourselves in selling Economy Silent Diesel Generators as well as Gasoline powered, propane powered, and natural gas powered Generators. These generate electricity with a much quieter ambience than our competitors Generators with several options. Our Silent Diesel Generators have some standard features like fuel gauge voltmeter, oil warning light, circuit breaker for protection, and other notable options.”



Above all, Longevity Global Inc also has distributors in Canada, Brazil, Australia, Mexico, United Kingdom and many other countries. They combine globally manufactured facilities and logistic companies, and therefore, effectively distribute products in a timely and effective manner. Nonetheless, customer satisfaction has been a priority to Longevity Global Inc.



About Longevity

Since they started in 2001 Longevity Global Inc. is recognized worldwide for providing reliable welding, cutting, and power generating equipment. Most of their equipment comes with an unmatched warranty of 5-Years on both parts and labor. They provide customer with affordable and reliable welding machines in all ranges of production from the garage users, to pipe welders, and ship builders. Building personal relationships and maintaining those relationships ethically and professionally is the reason for company to be the market leaders.



For further information please visit http://www.longevity-inc.com



Contact Address

Longevity Global Inc.

23591 Foley-street

Hayward, CA 94545

Phone: 877-566-4462 / 510-887-7090