Longevity Welders Announces Discount on MIG Welding

MIG welding is one of the high quality welding processes that are used in manufacturing industries. An MIG Welder is a welding machine that can cut, seal and design sheet metal or thick metal sheets. The development of MIG welding took place in United States in the 19th century. Predecessors of the MIG welding machine used carbon electrodes to generate a good amount of heat-embedded flame. In the year, 1926 a couple of modifications were made to get high precision in cutting. However, it was declared that use of bare electrode was not safe as control on the flame was not possible. Use of inert gasses made it possible for high temperature flame to be generated. These gases when combined could get the desired output in less time. Sheet metal cutting could be performed in less time with appropriate designs.



“Industries are growing each day and their progress is not at all hidden, everybody is well aware about them. We have decided to provide them with everything that we can, so have decided to sell our MIG Welding equipment at the best prices that can be offered by anybody else in the market”, said Simon katz, President at Longevity Welders. He further took the stage and explained the importance, function and also the history of MIG Welding. Today various cutters and welding machines produce high amount of heat very rapidly. Controlled environment is one of the necessities that must be ensured before using such equipment. MIG welding is performed only indoors as outside atmospheres can cast a terrible effect on the torch. Use of MIG welding is mostly required in those industries where sheet metal is used. No matter how thick the metal sheet is, it can be cut with the help of an MIG welder. The thickness is calculated with the help of the torch flow. The smaller the torch size the higher temperature radiated from the nozzle. Arc spot welding can be done using MIG welding techniques. Spot welding is one of the high strenuous welding procedures. It is also popular for robot welding. As MIG welding machines have the capacity to produce high temperature flames, robots can use them for machine assembling. Robots can take the immense heat from MIG welders, so they are used to carry out operations effectively. In such welding jobs, the torch is replaced with a gun. It helps in reducing the time for welding. These guns can be aimed at the metal that must be welded, by fitting them on the tip of the robot that aims high heat temperature flame.



Use of MIG is not suitable for outside welding due to dissipation of gas present in the machine. The duration taken to complete the job outside is more than the normal time taken indoors. There are other flaws that hamper the proper functioning of the machine out of doors. So, quality cannot be guaranteed with the help of MIG welders if the process is conducted outdoors. If the gas shielding output is increased, outdoor welding is possible but the cost involved is much higher. From its conception till the present day variations in the available models of MIG welders, technical advance has improved their functioning drastically. With longevity, many of the best quality MIG Welders like Force Cut® 1251 are available at the best prices you can get.



About Longevity

Longevity is recognized worldwide for providing reliable Welding, cutting, and power generating equipment. Since our start 2001, LONGEVITY has earned our slogan, "The Power to Last" through innovation, customer satisfaction, and industry leading production. For more information please visit http://www.longevity-inc.com/