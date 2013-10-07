Longevity Welding Introduces the ForceCut 42i - CNC Ready Plasma Cutter

Hayward, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2013 -- Longevity has always produced quality Plasma Cutter machines which are are user friendly and can be considered for both commercial and individual welding solutions, offering excellent results.



When it comes to a Plasma Cutting Machine, no one can beat Longevity in terms of pricing and value. Plasma Cutting is the most efficient way to cut exotic metals including aluminum. With less cleanup, cleaner cuts, and no requirement of Gas as you use your shop air compressor, plasma cutting has quickly become the staple of cutting all types of metals efficiently. Easy to use, and simple to setup, plasma cutters make your job that much easier to complete.”



Moreover, Longevity Plasma Cutters are known for their portability, power, and reliability. As per them, when comparing a plasma cutter, always go for a price to value comparison. In fact, the Plasma Cutters for sale are available at competitive prices when compared to other leading brands, and yet outperforms the competition. “Utilizing Inverter IGBT and MOSFET technology, LONGEVITY creates excellent inverter plasma cutter that will meet and exceed the expectations of a hobbyist or professional. Most LONGEVITY plasma cutters are dual voltage or feature PFC, which allow you to operate our plasma cutters at any location with 110v or 220v outlets adding value to their portability”, added a representative.



Apart from Plasma cutters, this online store has everything a client may be looking for. From welding consumables, welding wires, filler rods to the latest and powerful welding machines like MIG, TIG and Stick.



About Longevity

Since they started in 2001 Longevity Global Inc. is recognized worldwide for providing reliable welding, cutting, and power generating equipment. Most of their equipment comes with an unmatched warranty of 5-Years on both parts and labor. They provide customer with affordable and reliable welding machines in all ranges of production from the garage users, to pipe welders, and ship builders.



For further information, please visit http://www.longevity-inc.com



Contact Address

Longevity Global Inc

23591 Foley-street

Hayward, CA 94545