Longevity Welding Offers Portable and Powerful Stick Welding Equipment

Hayward, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/25/2013 -- Longevity Welding has proven itself in the market to offer portable and powerful stick welding equipment for professionals and hobbyists. With our stick welders, we offer solutions for varied amperage settings so you can weld all of the most popular and hard to penetrate stick rods.



Whether it is rusted or painted metal and with windy conditions, Stick Welders (SMAW) is something that can be called a welder’s “true friend”. Stick Welding is the best solution for the process for welding rusted and painted metals. In fact, Stick is also often used for pipe welding and the preferred method for laying down industrial welds.



Longevity Welding is dedicated to provide customers the ultimate customer satisfaction before purchasing the Stick Welding Machine and with after sale support. When interviewed, a representative said, “At Longevity, we strive to provide our customers with the best possible support. Our goal is to offer exceptional before and after sale support to a potential buyer. We want them to feel that our product purchased is a product that suits their needs and will allow them an easier way to get the job done.”



Longevity Welding has a full line of LONGEVITY StickWeld Welders; these Stick welders for sale are affordable, professional and easy to use. These welders offer the best value for price to weld ratio.



In fact, when looking for a stick or arc welder, look no further than Longevity Welding stick welding equipment. Apart from stick welders, they also showcase some of the highest quality plasma cutting equipment, welding equipment, welding helmets and welding wire.



About Longevity

Since they started in 2001, Longevity Global Inc. is recognized worldwide for providing reliable wielding, cutting, and power generating equipment. Most of their equipment comes with an unmatched warranty of 5-Years on both parts and labour. They provide customer with affordable and reliable welding machines in all ranges of production from the garage users, to pipe welders, and ship builders.



For further information, please visit http://www.longevity-inc.com



Contact Address - :

Longevity Global Inc

23591 Foley-street

Hayward, CA 94545