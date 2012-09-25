Longtermcareinsurancepartner.com Removes the Mystery of Long Term Care Insurance

Alpharetta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2012 -- The average life expectancy for Americans is 78.5 years according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. As one ages, the risk of needing long term care also increases. According to LTC Partner, one year of long term care today will run approximately $87,000. If one uses estimates provided by the American Association for Long-Term Care, 52% of Americans will need a minimum of one year of long term care after the age of 65. Another 17% will need one year or less of long term care.



"Care of this type leads to physical and emotion strain on family members and loved ones. Long-term care planning is the responsible thing to do," Jack Lenenberg of LTC Partner states. "Not only will this type of planning protect any assets you have, it reduces the burden of care for those you love. Having this type of protection in place allows you to have more say in the type of care you receive also. If you wish to be cared for at home, a financial plan makes this easier to do."



With long term care insurance costs only expected to go up, determining how much is needed for the type of care one wishes to have isn't easy. The cost for care of this type varies by city and state. Long-term care insurance rates are affected by the age at which a policy is purchased also. Mr. Lenenberg continues, "The sooner you contact us, the lower your rates will be. We help you determine which type of policy best meets your needs and work with you to determine the amount of coverage needed. Many factors go into this calculation and we review all with you to ensure you purchase a policy that meets your needs both now and in the future."



Mr. Lenenberg goes on to say, "There are certain mistakes that we see repeatedly when it comes to long term care policy purchases. Customers often assume group long term care insurance is a good buy, but it's not. Choosing the wrong company is another mistake as is buying too little or too much when it comes to coverage of this type. We work with each individual to ensure these mistakes are avoided and the chosen policy meets both current and future needs"



LTC Partner offers a number of resources for consumers. Review long term care insurance company ratings, check the glossary to learn the meaning of unfamiliar terms and read articles concerning long term care insurance. "Our goal," Mr. Lenenberg explains, "is to provide you with everything you need in one central location so there is no mystery surrounding long term care insurance."



About LTC Partner

