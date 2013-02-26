Longwei Petroleum Investment Hold Ltd (NYSEAMEX:LPH) Investor Lawsuit Deadline on March 5

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/26/2013 -- A deadline is coming up on March 5, 2013 in the lawsuit filed for investors of Longwei Petroleum Investment Hold Ltd (NYSEAMEX:LPH) over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws by Longwei Petroleum Investment Hold Ltd in connection with certain allegedly false and misleading statements.



Investors with a substantial investment in Longwei Petroleum Investment Hold Ltd (NYSEAMEX:LPH) shares between May 17, 2010 and January 3, 2013, should get active before the Deadline that is coming up on March 5, 2013, and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



According to the complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California mthe plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Longwei Petroleum Investment Hold Ltd (NYSEAMEX:LPH) between May 17, 2010 and January 3, 2013,that Longwei Petroleum Investment Hold Ltd and certain of its officers and directors violated the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 by issuing between May 17, 2010 and January 3, 2013 materially false and misleading financial information.



On January 3, 2013, an investment analyst published a report alleging, among other things, that Longwei Petroleum Investment Hold allergy inflated its November 2012 sales figures for its fuel depot storage facilities in Taiyuan and Gujiao, Shanxi Province.



Shares of Longwei Petroleum Investment Hold Ltd (LPH) dropped from $2.30 on Jan. 2, 2013 to $0.624 on Jan.3, 2012.



Those who purchased shares of Longwei Petroleum Investment Hold Ltd (NYSEAMEX:LPH) between May 17, 2010 and January 3, 2013, have certain options and there are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: March 5, 2013. NYSEAMEX:LPH stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation



