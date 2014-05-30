Loni Coombs, News Anchor, Legal Analyst, Author and Mother & Laura Madden, Style and Visibility Coach to Join Jamie Relei on the Be Well Bites Radio Program

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2014 -- Be Well Bites: Nourish Your Body, Nourish Your Soul Talk Radio Program, hosted by Jamie Relei, interviews special guest Loni Coombs.Loni is a News Anchor, Legal Analyst, Author and Mother & Laura Madden, Style & Visibility Coach, on Wednesday, May 28th at 11 AM PDT.



The live interview aired Wednesday, May 28th at 11 AM PDT to http://voiceamericahealth.com. An archive of the show is available for on demand streaming and download on the Be Well Bites Show Page http://www.voiceamerica.com/show/2314/be-well-bites-nourish-your-body-heart-and-soul.



About Loni Coombs

For eighteen years Loni worked as a criminal trial attorney, prosecuting cases all over Los Angeles County. She tried close to one hundred trials, ranging from murders and gang cases to sex crimes and DUIs.



For three years Loni worked in the Crimes Against Police Officers Special Unit, focusing solely on cases involving the murder or attempted murder of police officers.



In 2001, Loni was promoted to Deputy in Charge of the Malibu Office, where she handled several high profile celebrity cases, including Nick Nolte’s DUI, Nicole Richie’s drug case, Kim Delaney’s reckless driving case, Sean Stewart’s assault case, and Meg Ryan’s stalker.



From 2003 to 2006 Loni ran the Hate Crimes Division, managing the most complex hate crime cases in the county, and providing hate crime training to law enforcement agencies.



In addition to her numerous media appearances Loni is the author of "You're Perfect and Other Lies Parents Tell: The Ugly Truth about Spoiling Your Kids.”



This call to action for parents is written from the unique perspective of a criminal prosecutor and mother, sharing the critical insights she learned from working with hundreds of young people and their parents as they faced the life-changing consequences of their bad behavior.



About Laura Madden

Laura Madden is a style mentor & visibility coach helping women in business gain confidence, create an eye-grabbing presence and bring more style into their life, as the face and spokesmodel of their brand. Laura empowers women to cultivate charisma and an irresistible image, by infusing their personal style and self-expression into their media content, photos, and videos, so they can attract their ideal clients. Women will gain confidence, courage and comfort to be authentic and bold both on camera and off, and in the public eye to stake their claim as an expert in their field.



With almost twenty years experience as a model and a commercial actress, Laura uses industry-proven tools, PR strategies, and her transformational coaching experience to help women break free from their shell and self-promote in an authentic way, so they broaden their reach and increase their business. Laura uses a holistic approach by focusing on the whole person, their personal style, goals, and being fully self-expressed. Self-love and acceptance go a long way to allowing yourself to be fully seen and heard as an expert in your field, so you can increase your visibility and create a loyal following!



About Be Well Bites

Be Well Bites is an integrative platform to connect you to wellness through a supportive community of experts in areas that contribute to your overall health and well-being. Enjoy being inspired as we learn together what your bio-individuality calls for to be well. Is your life out of balance? Do you go through your day feeling sluggish? Are you constantly craving sugar? When was the last time you sat down to eat a home cooked meal with someone you care about and without distractions? Has stress at work or at home affected other areas of your life? Have processed foods overtaken your diet? Does the thought “am I living to my full potential?” ever cross your mind? Welcome to your Be Well program. My intention is to provide you with tools and resources that if utilized will assist you to live a nourishing and fulfilling life. Could connecting with us as an active participant on Be Well Bites change your life? Join us to find out. Be Well Bites broadcasts every Wednesday at 11 AM Pacific Time on the VoiceAmerica Health & Wellness Channel (http://voiceamericahealth.com). Learn more about Be Well Bites, listen on demand and download past episodes at http://www.voiceamerica.com/show/2314/be-well-bites-nourish-your-body-heart-and-soul. Visit Be Well Connections for a FREE Wellness Consultation at http://bewellconnections.com and try Jamie’s latest creation at http://bewellbites.com.