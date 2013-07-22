Léonie Hits Skin & Beauty Care Market with New "Blackhead Removing Peel-off Mask" Product!

Laval, Quebec -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/22/2013 -- Odelia Global Inc. has today announced the official launch of their first skincare product, the new Léonie Blackhead Removing Peel-off Mask.



In celebrating the introduction of this new Léonie-branded skincare product, their first in a line of name-brand skincare products that will be on offer in the months ahead, the company, through its spokesperson, has further announced the schedueling of a mega sale and promotional event that will run from August 1-4, 2013.



According to spokesperson Kathy Desrosiers, the August 1-4 sale promotion was designed to give consumers the means through which they can access this heavily price-discounted introductory product offering.



"Customers will be able to purchase the new Blackhead Removing Peel-off Mask for $17 instead of the MRSP of $28 during the promotional period. We are using Amazon Fulfilment so customers will be able to order safely right from Amazon’s website and enjoy all that Amazon has to offer, such as free shipping for Prime members or Super Saver Shipping for regular users," says Kathy.



With a target audience of women aged 19-45 and who are looking for affordable and effective skincare treatments, Kathy notes they'll find this blackhead remover provides them an innovative and fun way to remove blackheads not only from the face, but any part of the body.



Although Odelia Global has had many years of experience in the commodities market, Kathy has admitted the Léonie brand is a first in the skincare market for them. "We are all very excited to bring the Blackhead Removing Peel-off Mask to the American market and already have three other great products in the works”, says Kathy.



Léonie, a brand name owned and managed by Odelia Global Inc., headquartered in Montréal, Canada, has forged strategic partnerships in countries like the USA, Korea, Japan and China in the design, manufacture and support of skincare products for the every day woman who only wants high quality products that are vegan-friendly and animal-cruelty free.



With the unshakable belief that skin care should be effective, affordable and fun, Kathy says her company's primary goal is to continuously find innovative solutions for women's every day skin care needs.



"We also strive to set the standard of excellence in customer care and engagement through social outlets such as Facebook, Twitter and Google+," notes Kathy, who further adds that they are committed to giving consumers products and services that exceed their expectations.



