Look, Listen, Learn! New Educational eBooks Turn the iPad Into a Platform for Interacting with History's Greatest Leaders

Surfers Paradise, Queensland -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2013 -- Would you like to hear Shakespeare tell you about his life and work? Or listen to Michelangelo describe what motivated him to create such masterpieces? Well, now you can. Via avatars, these and many other amazing people, return to tell the stories of their lives in a first person perspective, known as a BioView®. They were all outstanding achievers and are part of the Amazing Leaders Series. In these sensational new eBooks for iPad, from The Amazing People Club®, they are brought to life in an entirely new way.



Creating personal connections with school-taught subjects, makes the learning process more accessible and ultimately more engaging. This new series of educational eBooks opens up personal development, through offering a view on the lives that these people lived. They overcame challenges to become leaders in their fields. The iPad technology allows the stories to be told in a way that engages readers and students, and includes interactive graphics, video avatars and audio features that help to set the scene, giving context.



This new series supports cross-curricular inspirational learning and career development. Discover how students at Castle Vale High school in the UK, responded when they came ‘face to face’ with Christopher Columbus on their iPads HERE.



Dr. Charles Margerison, an education psychologist and President of The Amazing People Club, says that “School classrooms have to be centres of sizzling entertainment to engage students in education. Therefore, we have created these eBooks for iPad that breathe life into the inspirational stories of amazing people, such as William Shakespeare and Harriet Tubman. Students engage with outstanding leaders in a unique way, via avatars, interactive quizzes, dramatized audio stories and sensational photo galleries. This offers inspiration and insight, enabling them to use their own talents, to overcome challenges and to achieve success.”



The titles can be further explored on The Amazing People Club website HERE. The new series is available via iTunes and features characters that have fundamentally changed our world, including William Shakespeare, Harriet Tubman, Mark Twain, Christopher Columbus, Abraham Lincoln and Florence Nightingale. Further titles in the series will launch throughout 2013. They have all been developed using iBooks Author, which was launched by Apple last year.



Dave Jones, previously Head Teacher of the North and a nominated Head Teacher of the Year said that “In an age when immediate fame and celebrity are cynically dangled to fuel the hopes and visions of children and young people, the Amazing People Club's resources are a refreshing reminder of the power of role models to inspire the young.”



The Amazing People Club is an international education publisher and is working with Apple Inc to bring this series to students worldwide. To gain access to the Amazing People Teacher toolkit, packed with class starters, activities and plenaries, please visit their Education page. To become involved in their other direct-to-classroom resources, be sure to check out these Education Case Studies.



For further information, please contact marion@amazingpeopleclub.com +61 405 829199