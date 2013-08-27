Look out Christian Grey, The Inside out Series Delivers 50 Shades of Sexy Suspense Guaranteed to Be Explosive

Colorado Springs, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- Revealing Us (Gallery Books), the third installment of Lisa Renèe Jones’ riveting and erotic Inside Out series, is scheduled to hit shelves on September 11th and readers will not be disappointed! Part Fifty Shades, part Pretty Little Liars, this dark, erotic mystery will have readers ravenous to discover where the clues will lead them this time…



Promising to be another hot and steamy jaw-dropper, Jones offers a tidbit to whet the appetite of readers of what is to come:



You've discovered Rebecca's secrets. You've discovered Sara's secrets. Now Sara will discover "his" deepest, darkest secrets...but will those secrets bind them together--or tear them apart?



The inspiration for the Inside Out series came from a real journal that the author found in a storage unit during her eight years of buying and selling units. Revealing Us combines the perfect mix of in-demand erotic romance fiction with the intrigue created by the mega-popular Storage Wars show for a spine-tingling experience that will keep readers on the edge of their seats.



The first book in the series debuted in the Amazon top 40 within the first ten days of release and has since inspired TV buzz and legions of fans. In fact, even beyond the TV buzz for the series itself, Jones has recently teamed up with Dan and Laura Dotson, stars of Storage Wars, to present Behind Closed Doors: An Inside Out Novella; an exciting free serialized mystery that is appearing on storagetreasures.com and gives a glimpse into the thrills and chills of the Inside Out world.



Lisa Renèe Jones is a New York Times and USA Today bestselling author whose work has sold to more than ten countries for translation, with negotiations in process for more, and has now been optioned for a cable television show to be produced by Suzanne Todd of Alice in Wonderland fame. While Germany has already purchased a total of six books and seven novellas, they are also planning to release the first installment of the Inside Out series next month. Revealing Us will be released simultaneously in Holland and the U.S. in September, and all three in the series will be released in Italy from October – December, with Lisa making personal appearances throughout November.



About Lisa Renèe Jones

Since 2007 Lisa Renèe Jones has published more than 30 books with publishers such as Simon and Schuster, Avon, Kensington, Harlequin, NAL, Berkley and Ellora's Cave, as well as crafted a successful indie career. By approaching writing as a business, and applying her business acumen as a former CEO featured on Entrepreneur Magazine’s Top 10 Growing Women-owned Business List, helped put Lisa on the New York Times bestsellers list. In fact, she initially self-published her Inside Out series only to later have it picked up by Simon and Schuster and optioned for television.



Booklist calls her work “sizzling,” comparing its energy to the FBI tales with a paranormal twist told by Julie Garwood or Suzanne Brockmann. For more information on Lisa or her books, please visit her website at: www.lisareneejones.com where readers can make contact with her through Twitter or Facebook – and where she will be doing a ten-day countdown to promote her latest book.



Revealing Us

By Lisa Renee Jones

Publisher: Gallery Books; Original edition(September 10, 2013)

Paperback: 320 pages

ISBN-10: 1476727228

ISBN-13: 978-1476727226



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