LOOK UP: Powerful New Book Depicts Author's Life-Long Encounters with ETs & Angels

‘LOOK UP: My Encounters with ETs & Angels’ offers a new and thought-provoking view of Earth, Humankind and our future.



Synopsis:



This amazing TRUE STORY about ThunderBeat's life long Journey with ETs and Angels may shatter your views of the world, as you know it.



ThunderBeat and her Mother were transported on board a spacecraft when she was 4 year old. These benevolent, loving, beings have been in contact with her ever since.



They have relayed stunning information about the future of our Planet and have been helping us for centuries.



The Angels and Star people have guided her with divine messages and revolutionary ways of healing which was part of the plan she agreed upon.



Find out what is in store for us and our planets future!



While many imagine that ThunderBeat’s encounters would have been negative, she is quick to prove the contrary.



“All my encounters have been positive ones. Nothing like the negative experiences, you see on television. These are false and made up by Hollywood,” says ThunderBeat.



Continuing, “They have been protecting Earth from being destroyed by our pollution, nuclear weapons and wars for decades.”



The book’s PDF format also includes a link to a free music track from the author’s acclaimed ‘Fly High’ CD.



“I’m a musician at heart and feel that the book and its associated music blend together a rich and empowering experience. Readers will find that it’s a life story unlike anything they have heard before; the music adds an awareness of depth and imagery that takes you to the next level,” she adds.



‘LOOK UP: My Encounters with ETs & Angels’ is available now: www.thunderbeat.com



eBook ISBN#: 9781452577203

Softcover ISBN#: 9781452577197



About Devara ThunderBeat

Devara ThunderBeat is an International multi – award winning composer, author, teacher, motivational speaker, 22 DNA facilitator and a pioneer in sound healing. She resides in the beautiful Red Rocks of Sedona, AZ.



Grand Father Martin a Hopi Shaman, honoured ThunderBeat to speak and carry on the messages of truth. Her inspiring lectures are about the Thinning of the Veils, Continuous Ascension, the New World, DNA Activation and the Transformation into Light Beings.