Looking for an Alternative to Gumtree? Check out CrazyOz.com

Middlesex, London -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/13/2013 -- CrazyOz serves the local community as a website which helps to buy, swap, rent, sell any item such as furniture, cars, homes etc. Oz is the name of guy behind this website. Any item that has been lying around in the home can be put up for sale and listed in the website. The website also helps in making local community friends. There are sections where one can find a partner to date as well. CrazyOz website is not meant for corporate benefit. This is what makes this website different from similar websites such as Gumtree.



This website is for those living in United Kingdom and for those who visit the United Kingdom or relocate there. Most of websites and classifieds are purely money based. These companies fleece needy folks who are looking to advertise their requirements by charging exorbitant rates for the services they provide. Oz says about his website, “The goal of this website is to offer a free alternative to other Classifieds websites that are owned by big corporations.”



The services offered on Personals include finding friends, life partners, missed connections, adult personals, sugar daddy dating, secrets and confessions, travel buddies, escort services, etc. CrazyOz website helps to get new friends, partners to date, partners to travel and similar other services. Motor services include rent, sale, swapping etc of motorbikes, cars, business vehicles, vehicle parts, accessories, caravans etc. With its wide range of services offered, the website poses stiff competition to Gumtree. Many folks depending on the latter have found the ideal alternative in CrazyOz.com



Services under properties include rental services on rooms of flats, houses, apartments and business properties, sales of offices, flats and houses etc.



The website also offers selling and buying of antiques, computers and software, CD/DVD and books, tickets for shows, furniture etc. Job services include details of job vacancies on various sectors like building and construction, cleaning, general labour, babysitting, professional, part-time, retails and sales, security, administrative, secretarial, teaching etc. The community services include information on artists, events, bands and musicians, pets etc.



There are certain rules to post an ad in the webpage like anyone who is above 18 years of age only can post an ad in the webpage. Similarly, duplicate ads are prohibited in posting, offering to post items for others is strictly prohibited, anything posted twice is not allowed etc.



Find out more on this popular site at http://www.crazyoz.com/



