Looking for Relief from Georgia's Summer Heat? Bolton Can Help

Sugar Hill, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/30/2021 -- Spring has sprung, which means it's time to give Bolton Heating, Air & Fireplaces a call! In addition to providing excellent AC, heating and fireplace services, this HVAC and fireplace installation company offers just what Greater Atlanta, GA, residents need to find relief from the heat and sun while still enjoying the outdoors: SunSetter Awnings—the No.1 best sellers in America.



SunSetter Retractable Awnings are exceptionally affordable, providing custom-made beauty and uncompromising quality—without the custom-made price. These awnings are designed to provide cool shade, making the outside temperature feel up to 20 degrees cooler. They also offer protection from the sun's harmful UVA and UVB rays! And here's something that's beyond cool: They retract unobtrusively. So, when someone wants to enjoy the sun rather than the shade, they can do so without a hassle!



Plus, these awnings help keep homes cooler by blocking the hot sun from penetrating windows and sliding glass doors. This makes it easier for a home's air conditioner to keep indoor spaces cool, which, in turn, helps avoid AC repairs and leads to lower energy bills!



SunSetter Awnings are beautiful, easy to use and an exceptional value. What more could one ask for from awnings? To schedule an installation or to learn more about this summer necessity, reach out to Bolton online or call 770.268.2010 today!



Although warmer days lie ahead, chilly nights remain. So, fireplace service may still be required. When it comes to gas fireplace repair companies in the Greater Atlanta area, Bolton is the team to trust for fireplace, stove and insert needs!



About Bolton Heating, Air & Fireplaces

Bolton Heating, Air & Fireplaces is Northeast Georgia's full-service provider of heating, air conditioning, indoor air quality, water heater and fireplace services. It also offers a wide range of fireplaces, heating stoves, gas grills and gas lighting products. Bolton is the name Georgians have known and trusted for more than 30 years. By offering exceptional products, installations and service, Bolton provides customers with the No. 1 service experience they deserve.