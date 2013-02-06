Looking for Resort-Quality Luxury? Best Hotels in Phuket Deliver, Says PhuketOn

Phuket, Thailand -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/06/2013 -- Thanks to the incredible amenities and perfect service they offer, the travel experts at PhuketOn have rated the Outrigger, Alpina Phuket Nalina, Kata Palm, and Boathouse as the best hotels in Phuket. Having found the city's best beaches and experienced all its must-see attractions, the tireless bloggers at PhuketOn decided to discover just which of the city's many hotels are its best. After a long search, they found four that count as resort-quality: the Outrigger Laguna Phuket Resort and Villas, the Alpina Phuket Nalina Resort and Spa, the Kata Palm Resort, and the Boathouse.



Calling it "spectacular" and "comfortable beyond belief," PhuketOn's experts particularly loved the incredibly spacious villas of the Outrigger Laguna Phuket Resort and Villas. They were blown away by the multi-room dwellings, ranging in size from 200 to 600 square meters. The reviewers loved the attention to detail each offers, with rich furnishings created from natural fibers. In their eyes, paying attention even to the furniture showed the intense loyalty that the locals here show their customers. What really impressed PhuketOn, though, were the dedicated lagoons, gardens, pools, and Thai pavilions attached to each villa... compared with a traditional hotel or resort, the Outrigger offers unparalleled privacy and seclusion. The free Wi-Fi and round-the-clock butler service was also a welcome touch.



Continuing their best hotels in Phuket review at the Alpina Phuket Nalina Resort and Spa, PhuketOn discovered that it didn't matter what time it was -- the friendly staff were committed to providing full service round-the-clock. Even coming home from a long night on the city, the friendly staff proved always there to help. As expected from a top-notch resort, the facilities proved to be state-of-the-art with everything they needed to provide high-end service. Reviewers raved about the location on Kata Beach, saying it was no surprise the Alpina Phuket was popular with young lovers and honeymooners... and also families. The incredibly peaceful ambiance was a perfect respite after spending the day exploring Phuket, and it was probably after a long stroll down the beach that they delivered a final verdict calling it "no question" that it was one of the best hotels in Phuket.



PhuketOn had long heard of the Kata Palm Resort's popularity with families, but it wasn't until they got there that PhuketOn really understood why. They discovered the Kata Palm was close to the beach but not too close, and remarked that the recent renovations and expansions gave the hotel some of the best facilities in the area. The reviewers loved the diverse room types the resort offers: being able to choose from superior and deluxe pool views, Premier Wing location, and others was perfect for matching the hotel to different budgets. Of course, as one of Phuket's top hotels, it can't be considered a budget one.



The Best Hotels in Phuket Rating for most beautiful hotel went, not surprisingly, to the Boathouse. PhuketOn called it a "must stay" for travelers who demand unique surroundings when on vacation. They highlighted the recent renovations, masterminded by the French designer Fredo Taffin. With all their local experience, the reviewers loved that Taffin's tasteful mix of contemporary and traditional maintained the original vision of Thai architect M. L. Tridhosyuth Devakul's design from 20 years ago. At the same time, PhuketOn found that visual beauty wasn't its only strength... dining at the Boathouse proved a "culinary experience to last a lifetime" to their writers, who couldn't get enough of the Boathouse Wine and Grill and its endless selection of vintage wines.



Perhaps most telling about PhuketOn's list of the best hotels in Phuket is that they couldn't pick a winner. Each one was resort-quality, and every single one was capable of catering to just about any traveler's needs.



