Looking for the Free Credits While Chatting Here Is Skype Offering Just That

New Delhi, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/24/2013 -- Skype is the most widely accepted video conferencing and video chatting platforms. In 2003, Skype was released and today millions of people use Skype on a daily basis. The service promises to keep all communication encrypted; thereby ensuring the security of the system. The network of Skype is operated by Microsoft and the Skype division headquarters is in Luxembourg. Skype also allows for free credits making it the right place for its large user-base.



Skype provides a chance to chat and make video calls irrespective of the distance. The credits offered for free are the main attraction of Skype. Essentially, it is “the only site on the web giving out working free Skype credits” as claimed by Skype. Skype has a client server and peer-to-peer system. It has a large network and makes use of background processing on computers that run Skype software.



Skype allows for communication between users by voice using a microphone, instant messaging over the internet and video with the aid of a webcam. A call between Skype users is free of charge. While the calls to mobile phones and landline telephones are charged. A debit based account system for users is in place for charging. Skype also offers features like video conferencing, file transfer etc. Since 2010, there are 663 million registered users for Skype.



On May 2011, Microsoft purchased Skype. Dan Goodin of Ars Technica claims that Microsoft scans the messages and secretly listens into some selected conversations that have been carried out by the client. Also that, Microsoft is able to convert those messages to human -readable form. Ars Technica hired a security expert to check whether Microsoft secretly read selected messages. They noticed that Microsoft is able to do de-encryption of the messages and can render those messages readable to the human eye.



The primary concern while skyping with friends is the security issue. Hackers use malicious software to steal the identity which can be used in many ways. Instant messaging programs like Skype are sometimes victims of such malicious software. However, Skype has an advanced encryption technology. Skype offers a protective measure for this and also warns its users that none of the emails or links from an unknown source should be opened or clicked. Suspicious looking messages should be deleted without opening.



