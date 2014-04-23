Looking Through My Window: Compelling Memoir Places Spotlight on Untold Story & Bold Influence of the 'Silent Generation'

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2014 -- While the Great Depression and World War II were seminal events of the twentieth century, those who were born during them are often ignored in the history books. This is somewhat of a surprising oxymoron, considering those making up the ‘Silent Generation’ have had some of the biggest influence on laws, politics, entertainment and society as it is shaped today.



Thankfully, before their stories are gone for good, one member of the Silent Generation and author, Judith Holt, is telling their story so it may preserved and cherished with rightful dignity. Fusing her own life story with the achievements and influence of her generation, Holt is delighted to announce the release of ‘Looking Through My Window (A Memoir)’.



Synopsis:



They’re called the Silent Generation. Caught between the wartime exploits of the Greatest Generation and the civil rights movement of the Baby Boomers, history books portray those born between 1925 and 1945 as a lost generation who accomplished little in the fields of politics or culture.



The truth is much more complex. True, Silent Generation members were children during the Great Depression and World War II, but their world view was also formed by these events. And despite what some believe, she clarifies that the civil rights movement didn’t spring into existence with the Baby Boomers pointing out that Martin Luther King, born in 1929, was a child of the Silent Generation, not the Boomers.



Even cultural events like the emergence of rock and roll owe their genesis to the Silent Generation. Chuck Berry was born in 1926, and Buddy Holly in 1936. Without such influential icons, it’s doubtful we’d even have had the Beatles or the Rolling Stones.



With Looking Through My Window, Judith Holt blends the achievements of the Silent Generation with her personal experience growing up in the 1940s and 1950s. The result is an intriguing look at the achievements of a generation discounted by history.



“This is the untold story of an entire generation, shared from the personal perspective of someone who lived through it all,” says Holt. “We’ve all heard the stories of a few celebrities born during 1925 and 1945, but the ‘regular’ person hasn’t yet had a chance to speak up.”



Continuing, “My memoir is vital reading for both young and old. Readers will discover my generation’s history-changing influence on everything from gay/lesbian rights and the civil rights movement right through to how our early rock and roll stars have shaped the music that current-day teenagers stream through their iPhones. It really is a ground-breaking text.”



Reviews for the memoir have been overwhelmingly positive.



“An excellent book. The author is a veteran of the bitter and bloody cultural wars of the past 50 years. Dramatic changes in personal and family values, race relations, gay rights, religion, politics, and the search for self-esteem... they are all in there. She has a vast yet precise vocabulary with keen insights,” says T. Neddy.



An anonymous reader adds, “Ms. Holt takes us on her personal journey through the formative and sometimes tumultuous decades of the last half of the 20th century. Along the way we are witness to the social, cultural and political trends and events that influenced the transition of our white, male centric culture to a more racially and sexually inclusive society. Ms. Holt invites us to be witness to her evolution from child to adult; from young wife and mother to divorcée and single mom; to sole breadwinner and newcomer to the “Sexual Revolution”. Her observations of the similarities between the struggles of African –Americans and women to attain a semblance of equality, within what she refers to as the “Silent Generation”, should resound with the members of that generation and be instructive to those who came after. Ms. Holt also shares with us her insight and opinions on religion, astrology, reincarnation, contemporary mores and the blessings and curses of being psychic. A tall order for anyone, but Ms. Holt manages to keep us thoroughly engrossed and informed throughout.”



‘Looking Through My Window (A Memoir)’ is available now” http://amzn.to/1k3qCdg. For more information, visit the book’s official website: http://www.lookingthroughmywindowamemoir.com.



About Judith Holt

Born and raised in Buffalo, New York, author Judith Holt relocated to Phoenix, Arizona, in 1972, a move she describes as a significant change in culture and weather conditions.



A member of the Silent Generation, Ms. Holt earned a paralegal degree and national certification from the National Association of Legal Assistants. She worked as a freelance legal assistant until her retirement.



Ms. Holt has volunteered at the Federal Justice Department, the Crisis Center, and as a court-appointed child advocate for two children. She declined a request to run for an Arizona State Senate seat, citing her unwillingness to “go along to get along.”



A happily single woman, Ms. Holt has one surviving daughter, four grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. She continues to enjoy many friendships forged in Buffalo and Phoenix.