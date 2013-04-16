Looking to Buy a Portable GPS? Check with the Handheld GPS Review First

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2013 -- GPS systems have made their way into all walks of life. Handheld GPS sets are an innovative offshoot of this technology. The Handheld GPS Review, a website based in London, gives a first-hand account of various types of portable GPS sets. The site gives also useful information regarding outdoor activities such as mountain biking, geo-caching, mountaineering, and hiking.



This site is an effective guide for buying handheld GPS systems since it offers a comparison of various devices available in the market. The Garmin Dakota 20 is reviewed in detail in this guide. According to the site, this set is suitable for those who do not carry out frequent maintenance. A smaller version of the Oregon series without frills is what you get, when you buy this handset.



The features of the Garmin GPSMAP 62s are listed in this manual. This device alerts the user about rough terrain and bumpy roads. It comes fitted with a barometric altimeter and high-speed USB connection. Its 3-axis tilt-compensated compass enables placing the device on an uneven surface.



Other useful sets in this category include the Garmin eTrex 20 and Garmin forerunner 410. Useful tips about how to the make the best use of these technological marvels are also given in this guide. A visitor to the site had this to say about the Handheld GPS Review, “That is a really neatly written article. I’ll make sure to bookmark it and come back to learn extra of your useful info. Thank you for the post. I’ll certainly return.”



With the emergence of handheld GPS sets, it is possible to navigate to unknown destinations with a sense of security. The Handheld GPS Review collects the features of all these systems under one roof. For more details regarding various GPS handsets and for information about outdoor activities, see http://handheldgpsreview.co.uk.



About the Handheld GPS Review

The Handheld GPS Review is a useful website that lists in detail the various features of handheld GPS sets. It was set up by Jubael, a young man based in London. The site was created out of the need to provide information that could come in handy, while pursuing adventure sports.



Media Contact



URL: http://handheldgpsreview.co.uk

4 arethusa house,

London,

+44 (0)7903421655.