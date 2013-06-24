Looking to Get a Kitchen Sink for Your Home? Check out Elkay ELUH2118 Sinks

Brooklyn, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/24/2013 -- For all who wish to make their kitchen stylish and beautiful, the website SinksExpress.com offers an online source for a range of kitchen sinks and faucets. There are varieties of accessories that blend contemporary and traditional themes. One of the main products of SinksExpress.com is ELUH2118DBG sink package. The website offers products under two categories - kitchen faucets and kitchen sinks.



There are more than 400 varieties of sink models and over thirty varieties of kitchen faucets on display. The website offers service twenty four hours a day and seven days a week for the customers. The website offers a 40 percent price discount on their all products.



The Elkay ELUH2118 model sinks look elegant and very functional. This kitchen sink is a stainless steel single bowl undermount comprising the harmony collection. The website offers unrivaled transitional geometry. The sink can be fixed anywhere irrespective of the type of the solid surface. The website promises that “All Elkay undermount sinks are designed to affix to the underside of any solid surface of the countertop”.



The ELUH2118DBG sink features LK99 Deluxe drain fitting and LKWOBG2118SS Bottom grid. This sink boasts of the best quality formed of #18(1.2mm) gauge. This sink is made up of stainless steel which is of nickel bearing of type 304. The ELUH2118DBG is available in two finishes; ELUH2118 which is of Satin finish with Lustrous highlighted and ELUHE2118 which is having a finish of Bright Euro highlighted.



The design features of ELUH2118DBG include a bowl depth of 7-1/2” i.e., 191mm and the underside of the sink is coated by sound guard of heavy duty undercoating. This under coating protects the sink. This under coating also dampens sound and reduces condensation. This sink has a drain opening of 3-1/2” (89 mm).



Resonate sophistication and the simplicity is the specialty of the products of SinksExpress.com website. The best example of this is the ELUH2118DBG sinks. The website features rounded and straight lines profiles of the products. They offer a magical collection of stylish kitchen accessories.



To know more about the product click on: http://www.sinksexpress.com/



About SinksExpress.com

Good kitchen accessories can change the face of the kitchen. The website SinksExpress.com offers the best kitchen sinks at a reduced price. The price of ELUH2118DBG model sink is $312.60 whereas the market price is $521.00. Interested buyers can also look up the customer feedback on various products listed on the website.



CONTACT DETAILS

VAST Holdings Inc.

1820 Gravensend Neck Road

Brooklyn, NY 11229

(917) 282-6166

URL: http://www.sinksexpress.com/