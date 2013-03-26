Looking to Retie the Knot? Kaleidoscope Weddings Now Provides Vow Renewal Event Planning Services

Wayne, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/26/2013 -- For those who still “I Do” and are thinking about celebrating with a significant other for a vow renewal ceremony, Kaleidoscope Weddings wedding planners in NJ are now available to help with and small or large gathering. For couples that are not quite sure about what goes into planning an event on retying the knot, they have the answers. This has become an increasingly popular trend for those who are looking to celebrate their marriage whether it may be a milestone of 10, 15, or even 50 years of being together may be a great time to reaffirm that long life commitment.



Kaleidoscope Weddings understands that many who are renewing their vows like to do it on their own for a more intimate gathering, however for all of those new friends made as a couple, it would be a great opportunity to have a ceremony planned by a professional so they too can be a part of it. As wedding planners, Kaleidoscope Weddings will make sure it is exactly what one wants, especially since it’s the second time around. They understand that most people don’t know how to go about this, or what the etiquette may be, which is why leaving it up to professional wedding planner will leave couples with no worries.



Another reason why some couples may want to renew their vows is not because they have hit a significant milestone, but maybe it was a destination wedding and not everyone could make it to the getaway. Holding a ceremony back at home allows those who couldn’t attend to be a part of a close friends wedding. It doesn’t have to be a lavish, extravagant event. The planners at Kaleidoscope can contact local vendors to do the catering or cake but still keep to the budget provided. This is a memorable time, and they are proud to offer such a service to those who will have the opportunity to look through an album of their marriage and see how they have changed throughout the years. They will be sure to capture exactly it is that the couple is looking for, making it just as meaningful as the first time.



About Kaleidoscope Weddings

Kaleidoscope Weddings has split off from its parent company of event planning called Kaleidoscope Solutions. In the year 2009 of June is when Kaleidoscope Solutions, LLC was founded as a special event planning organizations. With more than 10+ years of experience in the planning industry they focus on special event planning, wedding consultations, corporate functions and fundraising. The event planners have been establishing long lasting relationships with numerous vendors, venues and the top caterers in the Philadelphia area for all wedding planning services.



