Looks Great Naked: Best-Selling Fictional Memoir Tackles Spouse's Perspective of Sex Addiction

Set to resonate with thousands of readers around the country, the book’s release comes at a time when sex addiction is at its highest ever rate of prevalence.



Synopsis:



Grace Adams has it all under control. True, she can’t order anything through the mail for fear her dachshunds, Laverne and Shirley, will intercept and eat the contents, and she’s still carrying a few extra pounds from the birth of her kindergartener, but the rest of her life – marriage, kids, house, even her tennis game – is picture perfect.



At least it is until the day her mother hands her a diet and exercise book called Look Great Naked and says, “I think your husband’s having an affair.” As the façade begins to crumble, Grace realizes that looking great naked means having nothing to hide. It’s accepting yourself exactly the way you are -- right here, right now, flaws, wrinkles, knots, bumps, lumps, bad attitude and all.



As the author explains, society needs her book now more than ever.



“Sex addiction is the fastest growing addiction, affecting 3-5% of the population. The demand for therapists specializing in sexual compulsivity has nearly tripled in the past decade. But there are very few books explaining the disorder from the viewpoint of the person married to the sex addict,” says Adams.



She continues, “In addition, sex addiction is still considered so shameful that spouses of addicts feel they are doomed to suffer in silence.”



Since its release, the book has garnered a consistent string of rave reviews.



“Ms. Adams is a gifted writer with a nice way of using humor to soften the intense pain of chronic sexual infidelity and the unwillingness of a spouse to accept full responsibility for that level of betrayal. I found it especially interesting to read her acceptance of the 'codependency' label since this is a much-debated, contentious topic in the field of sex addiction partner recovery,” says Bill Herring, a noted therapist.



Another reader, Jilly, was equally as impressed. She said, “For anyone who wants to laugh and know that she is not alone when it comes to deciding if keeping the family together is better for the kids or not! Much insight into how our faith and background helps us with the challenges of accepting the truth and how we can grow from situations we try to control but in reality we have no control!”



While incredibly entertaining and amusing, the book’s real-world relevance has pushed it to the top spot in Kindle’s Recovery and Substance Abuse Category, something Adams is delighted to have achieved.



“I wanted to strike the fine balance between making the book a fun read and imparting some very real and serious advice. The success it has seen is hopefully an indication that the mission was accomplished. I hope my book continues to change lives for a very long time,” she adds.



About the Author: Grace Adams

Grace Adams is a writer and the mother of three. She counts as one of her greatest achievements the fact that her grown children still speak to her and visit frequently. She lives in St. Augustine, Florida, with two dachshunds and a 3-legged Australian shepherd.