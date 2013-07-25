Loop 21 Highlights Recent 2013 Essence Festival

Sherman Oaks, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/25/2013 -- Loop 21, a premier online black news and entertainment destination, is excited to feature the recent 2013 Essence Festival. The Essence Festival attracted more than 540,000 attendees in 2013, its most successful draw since its first year back in 1995.



Loop 21 is all about entertaining and informing the African American community with features that are interesting to them. What could be more exciting than the success of the 2013 Essence Festival? The event is an annual celebration of ESSENCE Magazine, a magazine geared toward female, black American culture and entertainment. In an exciting milestone, this year’s Essence Fest was broadcast live by MSNBC. Loop 21 is a proud partner and supporter of ESSENCE and the always-exciting Essence Music Festival.



In addition to its coverage of Essence, Loop 21 provides a wide range of content of interest to its African American audience. According to a spokesperson for the black news site, “We proudly offer content that advances the debate on Black economic progress, while also entertaining and informing our readers and viewers.” The company features everything from news briefs and channels to special reports, videos, images, and articles. It’s all designed to be a one-stop shop for information, advice, and entertainment that’s specifically geared toward African Americans.



About Loop 21

For many years, Loop 21 has worked to build a thriving online community of African American culture, entertainment, gossip, and news. The site provides its audience insight and resources on African American issues that matter, particularly in the areas of finance, politics, culture, and celebrities. Thanks to an increasing stockpile of useful relationship advice, information on health and fitness, and key tips for black entrepreneurs, Loop 21 has come to be regarded as one of the leading black news websites. For more detail please visit, http://www.loop21.com/.