Loop 21 Hosts Weekly Twitter Discussions

05/17/2013 -- Loop 21 now hosts weekly Twitter discussions about a wide range of topics, from all things autism during National Autism Awareness Month, to tips for moving up in your career and beyond. The discussions that have been hosted so far have been very successful, and executives at Loop 21 are looking forward to continuing the chat series.



Previous topics for the discussions have included “The Dos and Don’ts of Social Media for Business,” and Motherhood and Career, and there have been many participants in each discussion. Once the discussion is finished, all of the participating tweets are logged and published on Loop 21’s page so that people who missed the discussion can participate in the comments section or participants can revisit what was discussed.



The discussions give the readers a chance to learn and share while directly communicating with Loop 21 and other readers. Executives say they like the chat series because it’s a much more personal way of connecting with readers than submitting comments and letters.



For more information about Loop 21 and their regular Twitter discussions, visit their website at http://www.loop21.com/.



About Loop 21

Loop 21 is a journalistic website that was created to offer resources, insight and opinions on African American issues with the goal of cultivating conversation and directing discussion towards black economic progress. To accomplish these goals, writers and photographers at Loop 21 regularly post stories, photos, blogs and polls about finance, politics, culture and more in sections that include black entertainment news, black American culture, racism news, black gossip and more. The website is geared towards positive discussion, and encourages reader participation in many different forms.