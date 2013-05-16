Loop 21 Is Increasing Reader Participation Opportunities

Sherman Oaks, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2013 -- To help stimulate conversation about African American issues of the day, Loop 21 has been focusing on reader interaction opportunities on their website. The Social Loop, a feature that integrates social media, has been one of the most successful features so far.



The Social Loop is a feature where readers can opt to “join the loop,” which includes, among other networks, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube, to share content and see what their friends are sharing at the same time. More than 12,500 people have joined the loop so far, and the numbers have been growing daily. Other initiatives include reaction surveys, where readers can choose between one of several reactions after reading an article or fact, an active comments section on the articles, and a section that shows which articles have the most likes, tweets and activity.



Loop 21 aims to provide insight, opinions and resources on African American issues, but they also aim to stimulate conversation on these issues. Their recent initiatives have helped strengthen this second goal of the online publication, and have so far met with great success.



For more information about Loop 21 and their new reader interaction opportunities, visit their website at http://www.loop21.com/.



About Loop 21

Loop 21 is a relatively new online publication that aims to offer information and opinions on African American issues while getting people to talk about the issues both on the site and amongst themselves. Their content’s main purpose is to advance the debate for Black economic progress, and they do this by regularly focusing on politics, finance and culture. Regular articles cover black news, black culture news, African American blogs, hip hop news and more.