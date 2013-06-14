Loop21 Offers Top "10 Tips for Aspiring Female Entrepreneurs"

Sherman Oaks, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/14/2013 -- Loop21, a leading black news and culture website, is pleased to announce that it has recently posted an article offering “10 Tips for Aspiring Female Entrepreneurs”. The article will go into detail about the challenges and opportunities out there for women in business. In addition to the article, an entire section of the website has been created devoted to female entrepreneurs



Loop21 offers journalistic articles, resources and gossip aimed towards people of color. The website hopes to target an underrepresented market and segment of the population desiring a voice of their own. Other crucial sections of the black gossip and news site include education, entertainment, relationships, and a variety of interesting blogs. Additionally, website users can sign up to receive a convenient daily electronic newsletter called “The Morning Loop” which provides quick links to prominent stories and features.



The site’s ultimate goal is to educate and entertain the African American community as well as the general population. According to a spokesperson, “Our content serves to advance the debate towards black economic progress.”



Loop21 accomplishes this by offering news briefs, channels, special reports, videos, images, and articles that approach news and news analysis through the lens of the African American experience. To extend the benefits of this innovative experience, all customers have to do is register and log in. To learn more about Loop21, please visit their website at http://www.loop21.com/.



About Loop21

