LoopMates.com New Social Networking Site Launched Targeting Indian Users – All New Way to Connect Mates.

Mumbai, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/06/2020 -- LoopMates today announced the official launch of their Website:https://www.LoopMates.com/, an online social networking platform focused mainly towards Indian Users.



LoopMates.com is a one-stop destination for all social needs. They have features such as sharing Images/Videos, create polls, create groups, follow your friends, make new friends, create pages, join various groups like start-up groups, motivational groups, job seekers groups and many more features. You can search your friends nearby if you enable location on your website or app.



While they have officially just announced their launch today, they already have around 500+ users signed up within 1 week of beta release and around 600+ posts. Their twitter handle @loopmates got around 89 followers within one week. So far reviews are very positive and encouraging. They are yet to start marketing this week.



A statement from their founder Mrs Leena A: "We launched this social platform to bring all Indians together, supporting 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative by the Government of India. This platform has lots of features and we have many more features in our backlog."



LoopMates.com has a reward system in place, and you get points for each and every activity you do on portal like refer a friend, like any post, post any article or blog, upload any image/video, post any Job opening etc. You can use these points to buy gifts for your friends or for yourself.



LoopMates.com would be coming up with various competitions and will give an opportunity for users to present their skills and get rewarded. Business users can place their Ads as it has a low-cost advertising module which will be a source of income for this site. Users can buy/sell services in the marketplace, the platform also has job posting, events posting and fundraising features. This platform would be one common stage for all users to connect with each other, help each other, share with each other.



LoopMates.com is web-based platform and has an Android mobile app on google play store with 5 ratings. Soon they would be launching IOS version too. The system is available in multi-languages and users can select languages as per their choice.



