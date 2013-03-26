Loopport.com Offers the Masses the Ablility to Create the Best Music

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/26/2013 -- DJs are getting quite the attention, especially in Los Angeles where a lot of clubs and bars are in need of really good DJs to amp up their background music for their guests. Teenagers too are getting the passion for creating music with their computers. That is why Loopport is around to make sure that people like them can get the samples and loops that can help them create better music.



Producer loops and music samples are available on the website, they offer a free subscription for free downloads of music files and also a paid subscription for the best and most desired loops online created by talented musicians and producers themselves.



Their samples and vocal samples are downloadable in every imaginable format such as AIFF, REX, WAV, MIDI and more and they are all compatible with major DAW’s which includes Logic Pro, Cubase, and everything in between. This gives musicians unmatched flexibility and allows them to work with any tools at their disposal.



Their database has an extensive selection of samples that can be used to produce one of the best music that people will love today. It gives DJs more sound choices to use as most of them simply use the library that comes with their production software.



Leopard breaks out of that box and gives musicians the best music loops and samples. Their dubstep samples are made by dubstep artists and electro samples are made by electro music artists, all these for one purpose – to create amazing music and sharing it with other musicians by musicians. One can also visit the website for further reference http://loopport.com



About Loopport

Loopport.com aims to be the world’s biggest and most versatile collection of loops, beats, samples, patches and tools where musicians can get their fill and enjoy the music they create. Founded by musicians, DJs, and producers merging their passion for computer music fused with technology and sharing it with other musicians across the globe.



Contact

For more information and other media related inquiries, please contact:

Max Royale

Contact Phone: 323-787-7067

Contact Email: max@loopport.com

Website: http://loopport.com

Complete Address: 6807 Leland Way, Los Angeles, CA, USA - 90028