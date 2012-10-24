Loose Black Diamonds online purchase

Haryana, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2012 -- There are many precious stones which are used in designing jewelry. While some are commonly known others are quite new and buying such stones are always a worthwhile buy. Black Diamonds or Carbonados is also similar kinds of precious stones that are a vogue in jewelry and people are attracted to the grand look that they carry. Black diamonds have even become a choice in engagement rigs as they are special and stunning.



Black diamonds are natural diamonds which are quoted with the black color. They are treated similarly as any earth mined diamond however they are termed differently as Poly-crystalline natural diamond. They are equally precious and carry the same value in the market like the regular diamond. As customers are generally choosy when buying precious stones like diamonds, depending on a store that offers black diamonds at a reasonable price is very important. Bello Jewels Pvt. Ltd., an Indian manufacturer and supplier of high-quality gemstones and jewelry, is now offered loose black diamonds and black diamond jewelry at great prices. They are well-recognized suppliers across the world as they have been supplying various gemstones, precious stones and jewelry to every country with an additional facility of free shipping by express DHL/UPS/FedEx services. They even offer safe and secure shopping facility of shopping from India through PayPal.



Princess cut black diamond is becoming quite popular in the black diamond section and the store offers some of the best diamond cuts and designs to choose from. This black diamond jewelry can also be made to order. The natural cut of the diamond that is round is also quite popular. As diamond is most commonly used in engagement and wedding rings, black diamond engagement rings are also made available to make the loved one feel even more special with the new look and the great designs that offered only by Bello Jewels.



The orders for loose black diamonds or jewelry can be placed through http://www.bellojewelsonline.com/loose-black-diamonds-worth-prices-s/1834.htm . The stones can also be used for jewelry mounting. Orders can be placed by choosing from the designs available online. For more information on black diamond jewelry contact +(91)-9716133323 (India) or 1-855-835-GEMS(4367) (USA/ Canada) or use the live chat option.



Follow us on:

Facebook- http://www.facebook.com/bellojewels

Twitter- http://twitter.com/bellojewels

LinkedIn- http://www.linkedin.com/in/bellojewels

click my link



Media Contact:

Loose Black Diamonds online purchase

+(91)-9716133323 (India)

1-855-835-GEMS(4367) (USA/ Canada)

http://www.bellojewelsonline.com/loose-black-diamonds-worth-prices-s/1834.htm