Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Bigelow Tea (United States), Lipton (United Kingdom), Stash Tea (United States), Yogi Tea (United States), Organic India (India), 24 Mantra Organic (India), Basilur Tea (Sri Lanka), Typhoo (United Kingdom), Twinings (United Kingdom).



Scope of the Report ofLoose leaf Tea:

Loose-leaf tea is a tea that is not brewed in a teabag. Loose-leaf tea market is expected to grow in the future due to health benefits about loose leaf tea and rising health consciousness among the population. Increasing preference of buyers towards organic products boosting the demand for loose leaf tea market in the forecasted period.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Black Tea, Green Tea, White Tea, Other), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Stores, Other), Packaging (Tin, Glass Jar, Pouch, Bottle)



Market Trends:

Increasing Number of Promotional Activities



Opportunities:

Increasing Preference of Buyers towards Organic Products

Increased Adoption of Healthy Lifestyle and Improving Economy



Market Challenges:

Required Proper Use and Store

Less Consumer Awareness in Underdeveloped Regions



Market Drivers:

High Adoption due to Increasing Health Benefits

Rising Health Consciousness among People Worldwide



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



