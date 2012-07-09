Loot Palace Rewarding Users With a Unique Summer Contest During Tough Economy

Colonie, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/09/2012 -- Summer has arrived and nothing says Summer like fun times at the beach, BBQs, and late nights with friends. In this trying economy, people are cutting back on Summer activities, but why not capture those special moments on video and keep them forever? Lootpalace.com, the website thousands use to earn free gift cards, is holding a Youtube contest with a grand prize of a Filp UltraHD camera to one lucky winner.



The contest runs through July 31st by 11:59pm EST and is open to participants worldwide.



The Flip UltraHD Video Camera can shoot up to 2 hours of video at a given time. It’s simple to use and easily fits in a pocket, perfect for capturing summertime fun. The Flip camera has a built in USB connector and software for easy charing of videos with anyone, including friends and family.



Lootpalace.com is asking participants to submit original videos of a Loot Palace website reviews or showing the audience how to use Lootpalace.com to get free gift cards.



The rules are simple but important to qualify as an entry:



1. May only enter the contest once.

2. Must submit entry by July 31st by 11:59pm EST to qualify.

3. Must include username with submission’s link.

4. Cannot submit a video someone else created.

5. Video must include screenshots, video footage taken from our site, or oneself in it.

6. Video should be a review of the site or a “How-To” video on using Loot Palace.



Entering the Contest is Simple, These are the Steps:



Users create a video and upload it their YouTube account.



Users then visit the Loot Palace YouTube channel.



Users are to post a link to the video on the Loot Palace channel wall and include the Loot Palace username associated with the account.



Loot Palace has always had a goal of providing meaningful alternatives to what users consider traditional shopping. Having developed a way to offer free gift cards to users in exchange for participation in trustworthy surveys, quizzes and more, Loot Palace aims to deliver another alternative to shopping -- by holding contests for merchandise. The contest being held in the summer of 2012 is just one way that Loot Palace is giving back to its user base.



Lootpalace.com has the full rules and even tips on how to make the best possible video on their website and they can be found here: http://lootpalace.com/youtube-contest. Users can log in or sign up on the page in order to be considered for the grand prize.



About Loot Palace

Loot Palace was founded in the Spring of 2011. The number one goal of Loot Palace is to provide alternatives to traditional shopping. Loot Palace has developed a way to provide free gift cards, both printable or digital, in exchange for participation in website offers. Loot Palace has secured a strong sense of trust with members and third party networks. In doing so, Loot Palace is able to offer members premium quality surveys, quizzes, and downloadable content which also pays well. Since January 2011, Loot Palace has given out over 3,000 gift codes and have had thousands of satisfied people from around the globe using the service.