Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) Shareholder Alert: Deadline in Lawsuit on May 17, 2021

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/17/2021 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that a deadline is coming up on May 17, 2021in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE).



Investors who purchased shares of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: May 17, 2021. NASDAQ: RIDE stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



According to the complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio the plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) common shares between August 3, 2020 and March 17, 2021, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between August 3, 2020 and March 17, 2021, the Defendants failed to disclose to investors that the Company's purported pre-orders were non-binding, that many of the would-be customers who made these purported pre-orders lacked the means to make such purchases and/or would not have credible demand for Lordstown's Endurance, that Lordstown is not and has not been "on track" to commence production of the Endurance in September 2021, that the first test run of the Endurance led to the vehicle bursting into flames within 10 minutes, and that as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



