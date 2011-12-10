Lori Wright: New Authorized Clean Green Nation Partner in Seattle, Washington

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/10/2011 -- Lori Wright is now an authorized Clean Green Nation partner. As of 2011, energy saving products have become more available to home and business owners. Wright specializes in solar power, wind LED lighting, energy efficient products and green living education.



Clean Green Nation specializes in home energy savings for Seattle residence. Lori Wright is focused on providing area consumers with the tools and information they need to transition to renewable energy sources. Solar and wind power have long been known as an effective way to heat, cool and supply electricity to a home or business. Until recently, many of these units were only available on a large scale and typically were generating energy for large companies instead of home town consumers. With the help of Clean Green Nation, consumers have access to hundreds of energy efficient products that can decrease their energy charges and dependency on foreign oil.



There are numerous benefits to choosing sources of renewable energy including tax incentives and government rebates that help cover the majority of the installation costs. By decreasing Seattle power usage, consumers can help preserve the natural resources that are left in the country. Wright will guide home and business owners to the most affordable and useful type of sustainable energy for their building. Through the online shop, consumers can purchase wind power kits, solar panels and Energy Star appliances from the comfort of their own home. In addition to numerous products and services, Clean Green Nation also offers an onsite resource center where consumers can find answers to related questions and learn more about the benefits of solar and wind energy.



About Clean Green Nation:

