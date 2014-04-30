Lorrain Taylor, Founder and CEO of 1000 Mothers to Prevent Violence to Join Cheryl Jones on "Good Grief" Wednesday, April 30, 2014

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2014 -- Voice America Talk Radio Network, Internet broadcasting pioneer, producing and syndicating online audio and video, today announced that Lorrain Taylor, one of Ebony magazine’s 100 most influential African Americans in the USA (2013) will join Cheryl Jones, host of the Good Grief radio program on the VoiceAmerica Health and Wellness Channel (http://www.voiceamerica.com/show/2264/good-grief) Wednesday, April 30,at 2p.m. Pacific Time.



Lorrain will discuss her healing work with families experiencing losses from violence. She’ll also talk about her work as a consultant with the Oakland Police Department in Oakland, CA.



“Good Grief” airs live on Wednesday at 2PM Pacific / 4 PM Central / 5PM Eastern on The VoiceAmerica Health and Wellness Channel. To access the show, log on at http://www.voiceamerica.com/show/2264/good-grief. All shows will be available in Cheryl Jones’ Content Library on The VoiceAmerica Health and Wellness Channel for on-demand and pod cast download, http://www.voiceamerica.com/show/2264/good-grief.



The VoiceAmericaTM Network offers the latest conversations in a talk radio format, providing education, interaction, and advice on key issues live, on demand as well as through pod cast download. If interested in hosting a talk radio show on VoiceAmerica Network, contact Jeff Spenard, President of Internet Radio at 480-294-6417 or at jeff.spenard @ voiceamerica.com.



Contact Executive Producer Winston Price at 480-553-5752 for advertising/ sponsorship information or other show details.



About Cheryl Jones

Cheryl Jones is a grief counselor. During her education as a Marriage and Family Therapist, her first wife was diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma, which was at the time a uniformly terminal illness with a six month to one year prognosis. In the eight years that followed, Cheryl engaged daily in the work of preparing for her death. She received training during this period from Stephen and Ondrea Levine (Who Dies and Grieving Into Life and Death) and Richard Olney (founder of Self-Acceptance Training). After her wife’s death, Cheryl immersed herself in her own multifaceted grief, surprised by frequent moments of joy. Cheryl is a consultant and group leader at the Free Therapy Program of the Women’s Cancer Resource Center. She has trained extensively with Erving Polster, leader in the field of gestalt therapy and author of Everybody’s Life is worth a Novel. She was Clinical Director at the Alternative Family Project, which served the therapeutic needs of LGBTQ families in San Francisco. She also wrote a column called Motherlines for the San Francisco Bay Times and ran Considering Parenthood groups for the LGBT community. You can learn more about her work at her website, www.weatheringgrief.com. Before becoming a therapist, Cheryl enjoyed careers as a musician, a restaurant owner and a carpenter. She still enjoys singing with the Oakland Interfaith Gospel Choir, eating food in outstanding Bay Area locations and remodeling her Craftsman. She lives with her wife in Oakland, California and especially savors time with her family and friends.



About VoiceAmerica/World Talk Radio LLC

World Talk Radio, LLC is the world leader in online media broadcasting and the largest producer and distributor of live internet based talk radio and TV, delivering over 1,000 hours of programming weekly on its VoiceAmerica™ Network (http://www.voiceamerica.com) as well as live and on-demand video content on VoiceAmerica.TV (http://www.voiceamerica.tv). Featuring more than 200 hosts broadcasting to seven niche community based channels: its flagship VoiceAmerica™ Variety Channel, VoiceAmerica™ , Empowerment, VoiceAmerica™ Health & Wellness Channel, VoiceAmerica™ Business Channel, VoiceAmerica Sports, 7th Wave Channel, and VoiceAmerica™ Kids Channel. VoiceAmerica™ TV offers targeted and exclusive video programming channels. VoiceAmerica™ /World Talk Radio, LLC is one of the pioneers in internet broadcasting, producing and syndicating online audio and video, offering an innovative, effective and comprehensive digital broadcast platform. Digital Publishing through its 14 years of broadcast and media experience along with our seasoned staff of Executive Producers, Production and Host Services Group, VoiceAmerica™ /World Talk Radio, LLC provides an internet radio and video platform for new, emerging and veteran media personalities to expand and monetize their business and brand in an online digital medium.