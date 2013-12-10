Lorraine Tyne Introduces Designer Earrings for Women Within $35 Price Range

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/10/2013 -- Shop for earrings this season from Lorraine Tyne and make a strong style statement. The online store is offering all women with a range of designer earrings that are available within the price range of $35 only.



One of the company executives said, “From danglers to studs, tops to loops; we have an entire collection of fancy and fabulous earrings that will amaze you with not only the unique designs but with reasonable prices too. The fashion-savvy woman looks for something that sets her apart from the crowd. Once you see our line of earrings, you will know what we are talking about. All our jewelry pieces are unique, flamboyant and will bring out the diva in you.”



Brands including Joan & Jesula Collection, Sinrilus Collection and other Urban Luxe pieces adorn the store. Lorraine Tyne, a renowned name in jewelry market reflects exclusivity and uniqueness in each piece. Besides, the affordable prices offered by the store makes it a popular name among women.



“Our collection of earrings is chic, casual, glamorous, eclectic, vintage and coordinated, or anything that you desire. We have infused semi-precious stones such as topaz, emerald, turquoise, mint crystals and cobalt etc. in designing them. The fine detailing, color patterns, style and designs that we have used, make our store ahead in line than the rest,” added the executive.



LorraineTyne.com is the online junction to find the most exquisite earrings that are modern and classy or vintage and sophisticated. For a range of earrings, click here. The perfect combination of quality, designs and affordable rates is seen in all jewelry items and accessories that the store offers. Besides designer jewelry, the store has a plethora of wedding jewelry and accessories that are elegantly hand crafted and perfected to give unrivaled appeal to the wearer.



About Lorraine Tyne

Lorraine Tyne is an online house of designer jewelry for the occasional needs of women. The store flaunts a variety of ethnic, chic and contemporary jewelry ranging from earrings, necklaces, bracelets, headpieces, rings, brooches to other wedding accessories. The entire collection of jewelry is made of semi-precious stones, freshwater pearls and crystals used with gold and silver tone metals etc. Find the trend-setting jewelry pieces at the home page.



Contact Details

Lorraine Tyne

161 Main Street Beacon

NY 12508

Tel: 1-845-418-5LTS

Email Id: sales@lorrainetyne.com

Website: http://www.lorrainetyne.com