Los Angeles Area Radio Host, Rev Robert Steinmeyer of Universal Life Church Radio Broadcasts Live This Saturday from North Hollywood, CA

North Hollywood, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/14/2013 -- The Universal Life Church World Headquarters wishes to announce that Reverend Robert Steinmeyer, OSM, this Saturday, March 16th, 2013, will be broadcasting live from the LAFD Fire Station #89, 7063 Laurel Canyon Boulevard, North Hollywood, CA. 91605. Rev. Steinmeyer is host of Rev. Robert Live, a weekly radio show on the Universal Life Church Radio Network, heard Monday night from 10PM PST to Midnight.



This special Southern California event is for the LAFD and LAPD's 10th annual St Baldrick's Conquer Childhood cancers event, where cancer survivors, their families and others shave their heads to raise money for childhood cancer research. Rev Robert will be broadcasting live form 8am until noon with interviews and activities of the event. On Monday night, March 18th, 2013 at Rev. Robert Lives usual time of 10PM PST to Midnight Rev Robert will have in studio Kris and Greg Doyle. The Doyle's will recap Saturday's event and talk about their experiences of having their 4 year old son stricken with cancer and now 10 years later how their son's cancer has been in remission.



There are also some amazing sponsors of this event, including IHOP restaurants who will be there serving free IHOP pancake and sausage breakfast! They are also having some magicians performing and face painters! You can participate in their blood and bone marrow drive, plus there will be a host of other activities as well, including some amazing food trucks, fire and police departments apparatus equipment and much, much more.



They ask that if you are in the local Southern California area, please come down to LAFD Fire Station #89 located at 7063 Laurel Canyon Boulevard - North Hollywood, California 91605 from 7:30 am to 3:00 pm. Help make a difference in the lives of children not only locally in the Southern California area, but nationally and globally by participating and also donating to the St Baldrick's Foundation.



Rev Robert Steinmeyer of Radio Show - Rev Robert LIVE! - Can Be Reached at Email: RevRobertRadioShow@Gmail.com



About The Universal Life Church

The Universal Life Church World Headquarters of Carrabelle, Florida and Milwaukee, Wisconsin as the name implies is a worldwide Religious Non-Profit Organization that extends its reach to the every corner of the globe. The long and illustrious legacy of this institution is noted for its non-discrimination and acceptance of all faith based men or women who seek ordination as a Non-Denominational Minister and/or as an Independent Catholic Priest. The name proprietary to Christians and Catholics worldwide was first pegged by St Ignatius of Antioch, comes from the Greek word katholikos and was actually a prelude to the Roman Catholic Church name. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters is also the home for the Universal Life Church Radio Network (ULC Radio Network) heard throughout the world any where the internet goes on PC's, laptops or whatever mobile device you may prefer - truly making it "The Church Heard Around The World!" If you wish to become a minister, get ordained, serve as a wedding official or are just seeking a spiritual home? Please go to: http://www.ulcnetwork.com