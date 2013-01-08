Los Angeles Bathroom Remodeling Launches a Newly-Redesigned, User-Friendly Website

Tarzana, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/08/2013 -- Los Angeles Bathroom Remodeling, a professionally licensed bathroom remodeling company located in the San Fernando Valley in L.A. County, has just launched its newly-redesigned website. The new, user-friendly, site features in-depth descriptions of the many types of bathroom renovation and remodeling services the company offers, as well as full-color photos and customer testimonials.



The timing of the new website is perfect; with the New Year underway, many people throughout Southern California are considering making upgrades or remodeling parts of their homes. Redoing a bathroom is an outstanding, cost effective, way to not only spruce up a house while occupants still reside there but also provides a way for homeowners to make a small investment and exponentially increase the value of their biggest investment and most prized possession.



Los Angeles Bathroom Remodeling is a licensed, bonded and insured bathroom remodeling company that has years of experience under its belt. The company, which is a division of Crowner & Company, specializes solely in bathroom remodeling. Customers can rest assured that when they are working with the licensed general contractors, the bathroom remodeling specialists at LABR, they will experience a project that is completed on time, within budget, and with all the necessary permits needed for a quality bathroom remodel that will stand the test of time.



Most remodels take only a week or so to complete, and in most cases, a complete and fully custom bathroom remodel can cost around $7,499.00. The customer service oriented company boasts that “Our Customers Love Us” because of the attention to detail in the bathroom and throughout the rest of the home during the actual remodeling process. To prevent the spread of dust throughout the rest of the home, plastic zippered wall enclosures and the company’s exclusive Clean Air Ventilation system is utilized, as well as heavy tack paper to protect the areas where the employees will walk. “The rest of your home won’t show any signs of renovation work when we leave” says Mike Williams, head of LABR’s marketing and quality control department.



“We realize that by specializing in bathroom remodeling, almost exclusively, that we are able to provide our customers with the highest level of expertise and working knowledge of bathroom design and function that the industry has to offer,” an article on the newly designed website, losangelesbathroomremodeling.com/, noted, adding that offering rates that are extremely competitive and affordable has also contributed to the company’s success.



“Bathroom remodeling is our specialty, we’re proud of the niche that we’ve carved out for ourselves, and we think you will be too.”



For anyone who is looking for bathroom remodeling, Los Angeles Bathroom Remodeling also offers a free, no obligation estimate. The staff truly enjoys working with its clients, helping them transform their old and outdated bathrooms into new, attractive and relaxing retreats that will enhance both the value of their home and their quality of life.



About Los Angeles Bathroom Remodeling

