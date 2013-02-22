North Hollywood Toyota Offers College Graduate Rebate Program

North Hollywood, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2013 -- North Hollywood Toyota, a leading Los Angeles car dealership, is now offering a limited-time $1,000 rebate for recent college graduates when they purchase a select new Toyota. North Hollywood Toyota, in addition to the $1,000 rebate, does not require any money down, or payments for the first 90 days.



“We know how important a new car can be to college graduates when entering the workforce,” says Chris Ashworth, the Los Angeles Toyota dealer’s General Manager. “Our ‘College Grad Rebate’ program rewards those graduates and enables them to start their careers with a reliable and affordable vehicle. There’s nothing quite like buying your first car as an adult, and we can’t wait to put recent college graduates into the driver’s seat.”



The rebate applies for college graduates of the past two years, or those who will graduate in the next six months. North Hollywood Toyota also requires proof of present or future employment. For more details on the program, visit: www.northhollywoodtoyota.com/specials/college-grad-program.



North Hollywood Toyota has distinguished itself among Los Angeles car dealerships, with its special programs for locals. These programs include its Studio Employee Purchase Program, for people in the entertainment industry; the Business Solutions Program, for businesses with vehicle needs; and special offers for members of the military and first-time buyers. By fitting these special programs to the Los Angeles area, North Hollywood Toyota has distinguished itself for over four decades.



About North Hollywood Toyota

Established in 1967, North Hollywood Toyota is one of the largest new and used car dealerships in the San Fernando Valley. In addition to one of the widest selections of new and used cars, North Hollywood Toyota has a professional service department, a fully-stocked parts department, and an expert body shop. North Hollywood Toyota is conveniently located off the 134 freeway, to ensure easy accessibility to all new and returning customers. For more information please visit www.northhollywoodtoyota.com.