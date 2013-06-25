Los Angeles Catering Company Helps Clients Donate Leftover Food

Culver City, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2013 -- Gourmet catering company LA Spice is pleased to announce the launch of its food centerpiece donation program for philanthropic and socially-aware clients.



Amidst growing awareness about food waste from events like weddings, Bar Mitzvahs and large corporate parties, the Los-Angeles based catering company arranges non-perishable food items into eye-catching and thought-provoking centerpieces for later donation.



Clients choose a charitable organization or food bank and provide the food goods to LA Spice to arrange into elegant, interesting centerpieces. Ideal centerpiece items include canned and packaged goods, shelf-stable products as well as personal care products. LA Spice arranges the centerpieces and places cards at each table explaining that the centerpieces have been carefully arranged for donation.



LA Spice continually devises ways to help clients give back to the community and make catered events more environmentally-friendly. Through measures like the use of reusable or biodegradable cutlery and e-invitations and procuring locally grown foods whenever possible, LA Spice is the go-to company for sustainable, socially-conscious catering in Los Angeles.



LA Spice has an expert staff of private and corporate event planners and offers catering for a variety of events, including weddings, holiday parties, corporate parties, milestone parties and much more. The aim of LA Spice is to provide unforgettable events that showcase each client’s unique style and values.



About LA Spice Catering

LA Spice is the premier gourmet catering company of the Greater Los Angeles area. The company prides itself on an unwavering attention to detail and impeccable cuisine. LA Spice understands that clients are deeply invested in the success of their events and employs expert caterers and designers committed to creating unique and memorable events. For additional information please visit, http://www.laspicecatering.com/.