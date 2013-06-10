Los Angeles Catering Company Helps Clients Go Green

Culver City, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2013 -- In response to growing environmental awareness, Los Angeles-based gourmet catering company, LA Spice, is proud to announce its “green” catering program, developed with the eco-conscious consumer in mind.



The company has devised several ways to help clients make events more environmentally-friendly, including simple but impactful changes to event invitations, cutlery, cuisine, décor, centerpieces and lighting.



As part of its green program LA Spice will guide clients on reducing the impact of their event through simple steps like sending e-invitations and using biodegradable, compostable cutlery.



LA Spice will work with clients to procure locally-grown foods and incorporate more finger foods in order to reduce water consumption from dishwashing and waste from disposable tableware. Innovative ideas like edible centerpieces and reusable décor are additional ways to reduce waste, and the company will aid clients in working with the local community to donate leftover food from events.



LA Spice creates mouth-watering menus and eye-popping décor, and the company uses sustainable, locally-grown foods wherever possible. The catering experts provide gourmet catering in Los Angeles for a variety of events, including corporate parties, weddings, holiday parties and much more. The aim of LA Spice is to provide unforgettable events both large and small that go off without a hitch.



The company’s green program was inspired by the passage of Earth Day 2013 as well as ongoing efforts to provide clients with more sustainable catering options.



About LA Spice Catering

LA Spice is the premier gourmet catering company of the Greater Los Angeles area. The company prides itself on an unwavering attention to detail and impeccable cuisine. LA Spice understands that clients are deeply invested in the success of their events, and as such, employs expert caterers and designers committed to creating unique and memorable events. For additional information and questions please visit, http://www.laspicecatering.com/.