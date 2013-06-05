Los Angeles Catering Company Launches Beverage-Centric Summer Theme

Culver City, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2013 -- With summer quickly approaching, Los Angeles-based gourmet catering company LA Spice is pleased to announce the launch of new theme “Summer’s Bounty in Beverages” that will focus on the plentiful fruit, herbs and spices available in summertime.



Utilizing an abundance of fruits and herbs the company has concocted a variety of gastronomical beverages infused with herbs like basil, mint, lavender and rosemary. Spicy drinks including jalapeno margaritas using fresh chiles will liven up any event, and fruity drinks incorporating the abundance of seasonal summer fruits like watermelon, berries, cherries, peaches and apricots will make guests pucker for more.



Sangria and fruit-infused wines are popular this year and are refreshing, eye-appealing choices for the warm summer months. Beet juice has a vibrant color, is deliciously sweet and pairs well with ginger, apples, limes, berries, and mint.



LA Spice has developed a variety of nouveau lemonades incorporating citrus fruits like lime and other flavors for a unique and refreshing take on the traditional beverage. Tea-infused beverages are another hot trend this year, taking iced tea to new heights, as are “skinny” low-calorie cocktails, made by reducing the amount of sugar and syrups used to make traditional drinks like the mojito, sea breeze and martini.



Paired with an abundance of farmer’s market salads and flavor-packed finger foods and tapas, the company’s “Summer’s Bounty” beverages make summer events a hit.



LA Spice incorporates locally-grown food into their menus whenever possible and works with clients to donate any leftover food from events in order to prevent waste and make events more sustainable. The company has also devised several ways to make events more eco-friendly, including incorporating recyclable, compostable or reusable cutlery, décor, centerpieces and lighting.



The launch of “Summer’s Bounty in Beverages” was inspired by the abundance of fresh fruit, herbs and spices available in summertime coupled with the ample sunshine that defines Southern California.



About LA Spice Catering

LA Spice is the premier gourmet catering company of the Greater Los Angeles area. The company offers catering for weddings, birthdays, corporate parties, cocktail parties, holidays and much more. The company prides itself on its unwavering attention to detail and impeccable cuisine. LA Spice understands that clients are deeply invested in the success of their events. As such, the company employs expert caterers and designers committed to creating unique and memorable events. For more detail please visit, http://laspicecatering.com/.