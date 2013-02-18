Los Angeles Corporate Events Available at MB2 Raceway

Sylmar, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/18/2013 -- Corporate retreats are a known and proven method of motivating employees to build a stronger team, and allow leaders to develop within your organization. MB2 Raceway is excited to help your team rev up its success at California’s premier indoor Go Karting Facilities in Thousand Oaks and Sylmar County.



“We’ve had corporate teams come in here who barely knew each other, and were barely functioning,” says General Manager Chris Brown, “After the racing, and our team building activities they’re laughing, and know each other better. Clients constantly call to thank us telling us how excited and motivated the experience made their employees.”



MB2 raceway has designed bond-building racing challenges specifically to meet the needs of corporate clients. Previous corporate clients have found MB2 to be the perfect high-performance, unforgettable experience, which helped to cement the bonds in their team. Equipped with VIP and meeting rooms, our go kart racing experience is perfectly suited to host your entire team building Los Angeles retreat, including motivational speakers and seminars.



About MB2 Raceway

MB2 Raceway is the premier indoor Go Karting facility in California, and the only karting facility in L.A. and Ventura County. The company’s two facilities in Sylmar and Thousands Oaks feature electric European karts capable of speeds of up to 45 mph. MB2 Raceways is also equipped with junior karts, making it a popular and ideal destination for birthday party’s for young and old alike, and has amenities including VIP rooms, DJs, and more. All this makes MB2 raceway a great Los Angeles corporate events venue.



