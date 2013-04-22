Los Angeles Dating Coach Lisa Shield Recognized for Excellence

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2013 -- Los Angeles Dating Coach Lisa Shield has been recognized for excellence through professional editorial contributions in marriage and relationship counseling.



KwikMed is a leading health (care) provider and is covered in the mainstream national press for their modern approach to healthcare. Their website consists of information on many different forms of therapy from life to love coaching. It also includes a motivational blog written for people who are looking for guidance, therapy or some form of coaching.



Awards were presented after a specialist panel of judges reviewed hundreds of websites and hand-picked those with excellence in each category.



Lisa Shield was included among the elite selection of awardees and the judges felt that she made a real contribution to the marriage and relationship counseling category through her hard work, knowledge and exceptional editorial quality.



About Lisa Shield

Lisa Shield has a Master’s in Spiritual Psychology and is a certified life and relationship coach. She is passionate in helping people create a loving, romantic relationship that will last a lifetime. Based in Los Angeles Lisa offers her dating and relationship coaching services throughout the U.S.



Learn more about Lisa by visiting her website at: http://www.lisashield.com or email her at lisa@lisashield.com.



News Release

Lisa Shield

1342 S Sierra Bonita Ave

Los Angeles, CA 90019

(323) 939-1770

lisa@lisashield.com