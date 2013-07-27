Sherman Oaks, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/27/2013 -- The general manager at BK Electric Services, a Beverly Hills and Los Angeles electrician, today announced the company is currently offering a special deal on every complete home rewiring project. The discount will run only until December, 2013 so homeowners are encouraged to contact the company for a free estimate.



The end of summer is quickly approaching and it’s the perfect time for homeowners to consider a complete home rewiring project. Consumers who own an older home that was built prior to 1970 are advised to upgrade their electrical systems because the aluminum wiring which was used before the ‘70s continues to be a fire hazard.



The use of aluminum wiring in homes was banned in Los Angles after 1970 because of the large number of fires which were being reported to county administrators. In fact, a home that contains aluminum wiring will have a difficult time passing a county inspection if they perform a home remodeling project. One of the principals at BK Electric Services said, “A remodeling project on older homes almost always includes extensive rewiring just to bring it up to code.”



He went on to say that even if an older home doesn’t include aluminum wiring it’s still at risk of electrical fires because corrosion and heat will eventually break down the wiring in the home. A broken wire will create an electrical spark which will cause a fire within the walls or insulation of a home.



As a professional electrician in Beverly Hills and Los Angeles, BK Electric Services is uniquely qualified to perform a complete home rewiring project simply because of their extensive knowledge of the structure of homes in the area. Homeowners are advised to use only a licensed and experienced electrician to perform major electrical projects such as an upgrade or complete rewiring of a home.



BK Electric Services provides homeowners with a free detailed estimate of the cost of any work and the company ensures all county permits are secured before any work begins. Homeowners are encouraged to contact the company today to request a free estimate and to take advantage of the special deals on complete home rewiring projects.



About B.K. Electric Services

B.K. Electric Services is a family owned and operated business. We are constantly striving to be the premiere professional and full service electrical contractors in Southern California. We are dedicated to provide customers with innovation, supreme and indispensable services, which results in continuing relationships, satisfied customers and expansion of operations.