Los Angeles Endoscopy Center Gastroenterologist Receives the Top 10 Gastroenterology Specialist Award

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2014 -- Board-certified gastroenterologist, Dr. Paul M. Choi, has been voted Vitals’ Top 10 Doctor in his specialty in the state of California. “I am truly honored to be recognized by Vitals” commented Dr. Choi. “It is extremely gratifying to know that what I do every day is appreciated” said Dr. Choi. “I strive to deliver the best medical care I possibly can, and it is extremely gratifying to know that it is appreciated.”



As a “Top Ten Doctor” Dr. Choi was chosen by millions of patients who visit Vitals each year to find a new doctor and share their experiences by providing ratings and reviews. Each year, Vitals analyzes these patient-provided ratings in order to identify those physicians within a certain specialty and neighborhood who are consistently rated highly by their patients. In order to be eligible for a Vitals Top 10 Doctor recognition, a doctor must be: (1) sanction free with and active medical license, (2) among a significant number of highly-rated physicians practicing the same specialty within a neighborhood, and (3) ranked in the top ten among eligible physicians practicing the same specialty within a specific region.



Dr. Choi was recognized as one of top 10 gastroenterologists in the state of California. In practice since 1994, he has served the greater metropolitan Los Angeles area. As a highly recognized physician in his field, Dr. Choi’s dedication to excellence in treatment and compassionate care has helped him to receive these accolades from his excellent reviews on Vitals. He has built trusting relationships amongst his patients and consistently provides a high standard of care. Dr. Choi has also been recently honored with Patients’ Choice Award for the fourth year in a row. Other awards that he has been honored with include Castle Connoly’s Top Doctors (2012) and Compassionate Doctor Recognition (2010-2012).



Paul M. Choi, MD, AGAF is currently the Director of Los Angeles Endoscopy Center. A graduate of M.I.T. and Harvard Medical School, he brings the best of modern science to the bedside. His main clinical interests include: consultative gastroenterology, colon cancer and stomach cancer prevention as well as diverse array of gastrointestinal disorders. He has most recently been instrumental in developing a smartphone app, Colonoscopy Helper to facilitate difficult yet necessary bowel preparation required for colon cancer screening.



Established in 1996, the Los Angeles Endoscopy Center has performed nearly 30,000 colonoscopies to date. It is a facility that is fully certified and approved by the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services. It strives to serve those seeking top-notch, compassionate patient care in gastroenterology. The Los Angeles Endoscopy Center also aims to serve individuals seeking an alternative to exorbitant cost of current health care system. The center is located only 3 miles from the Staples Center in the downtown Los Angeles, and is open 6 days a week, including Saturdays between 6:30 am to 1:00 pm.



To learn more about Los Angeles Endoscopy Center, please visit http://www.laendo.net or calling directly at 213-387-9000.



Contact :



Jane Lee, Director of Public Relations

Los Angeles Endoscopy Center

3663 W. 6th St., Suite 306, Los Angeles, CA 90020

213-387-9000

info@laendo.net

http://www.laendo.net