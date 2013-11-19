Los Angeles Endoscopy Center Launches New Website Dedicated to Education of Gastrointestinal Disorders

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/19/2013 -- By launching a new patient education website (http://www.laendo.net), Los Angeles Endoscopy Center took an additional step in facilitating education of the general public on various gastrointestinal (GI) diseases. Although there are diverse resources for an individual to scour information concerning his or her condition, it is usually scattered randomly throughout the web. Many find this search process confusing and exhausting.



At the new website, there are now myriad of resources encompassing various common gastrointestinal diseases like colon cancer, Helicobacter pylori, or even colonoscopy, all under one roof. “We have made it real easy” explains Dr. Dr. Paul M. Choi, a board-certified gastroenterologist, who heads the Los Angeles Endoscopy Center. There are over 400 images of the gastrointestinal tracts including both normal and abnormal conditions, 300 videos dealing with various GI disorders, and 100 educational articles. In fact, to meet the needs of the local population of Los Angeles, there are even videos and articles in Spanish and Korean. “We hope that by taking this important step, the general public will be better able to educate themselves, and as a result cope better with various GI diseases” he added. In fact, he is currently working on a new smartphone app called Colonoscopy Helper that should simplify difficult colonoscopy preparation process, which remains one of the main hurdles for millions of American who still have not undergone this important life-saving procedure.



Los Angeles Endoscopy Center can be reached online at www.laendo.net or calling directly at 213-387-9000.



About Los Angeles Endoscopy Center

Established in 1996, the Los Angeles Endoscopy Center has nearly 30,000 colonoscopies to date. It is a facility fully certified and approved by the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services. The center is located only 3 miles from the Staples Center in the downtown Los Angeles, and is open 6 days a week, including Saturdays between 6:30 am to 1:00 pm.



Contact:

Natalie Seo, Director of Public Relations

Los Angeles Endoscopy Center

3663 W. 6th St., Suite 306, Los Angeles, CA 90020

213-387-9000

Email: info@laendo.net

http://www.laendo.net