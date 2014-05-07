Los Angeles Federal Criminal Defense Attorney Promises Immediate Attention to Anyone Seeking Advice and Guidance in Federal Criminal Cases

Encino, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2014 -- Being implicated in a federal criminal case could be a devastating experience for anyone. Federal government agencies and banks pursuing a person for his/her alleged criminal conduct may turn his/her life into a nightmare. In order to put an end to this ordeal and come out of the situation, one always needs the assistance of a reputed Los Angeles federal criminal defense attorney. And Ronald D. Hedding is a knowledgeable attorney with years of experience in handling Federal Criminal Cases and helping people to get the fair justice that they deserve.



Attorney Ron enjoys years of reputation in helping people to come out of their difficult legal situation and in a recent YouTube video, he maintains that one must consult an experienced attorney who can understand the complexities of a federal criminal case and can guide the accused in an appropriate manner. “Only a reputed lawyer with years of experience can pursue a case in the court and can bring the much-needed legal respite that an accused deserves, under the legal framework of the state,” he states. His video also contains important pointers that one should keep in mind as an advice to follow when searching for a lawyer.



According to Attorney Ron, the constitution guarantees equal rights to every citizen, and he and his law firms are committed to protect the rights of each and every human being in California. As a trusted bank fraud lawyer in Los Angeles, Attorney Ron endeavors to protect citizens from banks and their agents’ illegal and forceful attempts to deprive someone of his/her legal rights. With so many successful cases to his credit, Attorney Ron is today a trustworthy federal criminal defense attorney in Los Angeles. He promises to provide the needed assistance and guidance one may require in a federal defense case.



About Hedding Law Firm

Hedding Law Firm, headed by Ronald D. Hedding, is a premier law firm in Los Angeles. The firm has a team of experienced lawyers who can defend their clients in all types of criminal cases and can ensure the best possible legal assistance under the legal framework of the state.



For Media Enquiry:

Contact Person: Ronald D. Hedding

Telephone: (818) 986-2093

Toll Free: (866) 986-2092

Fax: (818) 986-2028