Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2013 -- Los Angeles Homeowner Molly Basler used The Law Offices of Art Hoomiratana and Paladin Securitization Auditors to postpone her foreclosure and obtain a settlement from her lender.



Molly Basler was in foreclosure and facing a sale of her home after being behind a year in payments when they retained the Law Office of Art Hoomiratana to initiate immediate litigation against her lender to defend against the pending foreclosure. The Law Offices of Art Hoomiratana immediately retained Paladin Securitization Auditors, a nationally recognized securitization audit company, to consult on this matter and find a sustainable cause of action that could be used to litigate on relating to mortgage fraud.



Paladin's audit found the following was present in the foreclosure process: grounds for Fraud and Wrongful Foreclosure Case based upon statutory violations, promissory estoppel, Negligence, Negligent Misrepresentation, Violation of Business and Professional Code 17 200. Based on these findings, the Law Offices of Art Hoomiratana litigated on these matters and kept the homeowner’s sale postponed for two years while they worked out a negotiation through a settlement hearing.



The settlement between Basler and her lender provided a loan modification with a deferred principal balance of $502,312.00 to Basler and lowered her monthly mortgage payment from $2,300 to $1,297.14.



Paladin Securitization Auditors is currently offering a free consultation to homeowners who are facing foreclosure or are about to enter the foreclosure process. Their number is (877) 848-8088. Or you can visit their website at www.securitizationauditservices.com.



For reference, the case number is LASC – SM Division Case #$BC4463318