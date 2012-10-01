Beverly Hills, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2012 -- The New Year is fast approaching and with it are typically resolutions for achieving optimal health. Working out and eating right are on the top of the list however, it is also important to make sure your body is healthy both inside and out, so use this time of year to become pro-active about the internal health of your body with important screenings.



A great starting point for you is getting a small bowel screening. Being that this part of the bowel cannot be reached by traditional upper endoscopy or by colonoscopy a capsule endoscopy is your best option for your doctor to evaluate your small intestine. The most common reason for doing capsule endoscopy is to search for a cause of bleeding from the small intestine. Other potential benefits include detecting polyps, inflammatory bowel disease (Crohn’s disease), ulcers, and tumors of the small intestine. Dr. Berookim is an expert in administering this type of endoscopy.



Dr. Berookim will use a small pill sized video capsule, the capsule has its own lens and light source and will transmit the images on a video monitor for viewing. With a Capsule endoscopy procedure the doctor can examine the lining in the middle part of your gastrointestinal tract; this area includes the three portions of the small intestine (duodenum, jejunum, ileum). While you are in the office you may hear the doctor or his staff reference a capsule endoscopy as small bowel endoscopy, capsule enteroscopy, or wireless endoscopy.



In preparation for the endoscopy procedure, an empty stomach is vital for the best and safest examination, no food, water or other beverage for approximately twelve hours prior the examination is advised. Dr. Berookim will provide the information on when fasting should begin. Any over the counter or seemingly harmless medications such as aspirin or iron should also be brought to the attention of the doctor. A simple adjustment to your dosage may be needed which Dr. Berookim will advise you of prior to your examination. Additionally, Dr. Berookim needs to be informed of any allergies to medications as well as medical conditions, such as swallowing disorders and heart or lung disease. You will want to tell the doctor about the presence of a pacemaker, any previous abdominal surgery, or history of obstructions in the bowel, inflammatory bowel disease, or adhesions.



After all the prep work for the procedure is done, it’s time for Dr. Berookim to apply a sensor device to your abdomen with adhesive sleeves (similar to tape). You will then swallow the capsule endoscope and as it naturally passes through your digestive tract, video images will begin to transmit to a data recorder worn on your belt. Approximately eight hours later you will reach the end of the procedure. Upon return to the office, the data recorder is removed and the images of your small bowel are ready for you and your physician to review together.



After two hours you will be able to drink clear liquids after four hours a light meal is acceptable following the capsule ingestion, unless Dr. Berookim instructs you otherwise. Also, vigorous physical activity such as running or jumping during the study should be avoided. Your test results are estimated to be available within the week following the procedure; however, the results of some tests might take longer.



As a member of the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy, Dr. Berookim is specially trained and experienced in performing this procedure. You can rest assured that Dr. Berookim takes any concerns you have regarding the risks of having an endoscopy procedure seriously. With his training and expertise any complications are rare. However, potential risks include complications from obstruction. This typically results from a stricture (narrowing) of the intestine from inflammation, prior surgery, or tumor. It is important to relay any early signs of possible complications. Evidence of obstruction, such as unusual bloating, pain, and/or vomiting, would warrant a call to the doctor immediately. Additionally, if you develop a fever after the test, have trouble swallowing or experience increasing chest pain, notify Dr. Berookim’s office immediately. Be mindful not to prematurely disconnect the system as this may result in loss of image acquisition. With most new diagnostic procedures, not all insurance companies are currently reimbursing for this procedure. Please check with your own insurance company to ensure that this is a covered benefit.



