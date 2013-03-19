Los Angeles Go Karting Company MB2 Raceway Helps Southern California Companies Increase Productivity with Unique Racing Events

Sylmar, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2013 -- MB2 Raceway Inc, with two locations in Southern California, have announced a new kart-racing program with team building activities. These activities help companies build strong bonds between their team members, as well as increase productivity.



Human resource experts say that team development and motivation have positive effects on productivity and profitability in the workplace, and MB2 Raceway is focused on helping companies achieve both.



In a recent team building study performed by the research firm Sociometric Solutions, and published in the April 2012 Harvard Business Review, researchers found that the best predictors of productivity were a team’s energy and engagement outside formal meetings. Together those two factors explained one-third of the variations in dollar productivity among groups.



According to the study, researchers advised a banking call center’s manager to revise the employees’ coffee break schedule so that everyone on a team took a break at the same time. This allowed people more time to socialize with their teammates, away from their workstations. Though the suggestion flew in the face of standard efficiency practices, the manager tried it, and was surprised that it worked.



The manager found that AHT (average hold time) fell by more than 20% among lower-performing teams and decreased by 8% overall at the call center. Since the end of the trial period the manager has changed the break schedule at all 10 of the banks call centers, which employ a total of 25,000 people, and is forecasting $15 million a year in productivity increases. He has also seen employee satisfaction at call centers rise, sometimes by more than 10%.



MB2 Raceway Inc is now making their track available for team building exercises, and wants companies in the area to know that they are the perfect venue for these events.



MB2 Raceway is L.A. (Los Angeles Go Karting) and Ventura County's only indoor karting facilities. MB2 provides a high-speed race simulation with a challenging road course that is fun for all skill levels. Once racers have experienced MB2 Raceway they will understand why the fun of indoor karting is the fastest-growing sport in the United States.



